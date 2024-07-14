When Should You Close The Vent While Grilling?

If you take a few moments to examine your charcoal grill, you may notice it's dotted with holes. With the twist of a metal slider, you can seal the perforations shut. Those are called vents, and they're actually a handy tool for cooks looking for more precise control over the temperature of their outdoor equipment.

While gas grills are easier to manipulate — twist the knob one way for a blast of heat, the other to cool things down — charcoal needs a burst of oxygen to dial up the flames. Think of opening those vents as a similar gesture to turning up your propane. As such, you should make sure your vents are wide open when you're building heat, particularly in the beginning stage of cooking when you're bringing the equipment up to temperature.

However, when you're settling in for indirect cooking, running out of fuel, or finding your grill is getting too toasty, you'll want to close more of your vents — not all — to keep the temperature from rising too high. Your fire will need some air to continue burning, so be careful not to shut off all the air holes. Only close the vents fully when you're ready to shut down the grill.