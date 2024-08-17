The Best Boxed Dessert Mixes That Aren't Cake, According To Online Reviews

Looking for an easy dessert mix that won't require dragging out the stand mixer, but still delivers on the promise of a decadent flavor and show-stopping flair? (And, for the love of all things measured by cups and spoons, please — not another cake mix.) Well, sugar addicts and brownieholics, have I got the shopping list for you.

With no ill will intended toward the usual go-to birthday flavor, if I see one more box of Funfetti, confetti, or party rainbow-whatever cake mix, I'm gonna go ham on the edible glitter display. There's more to a satisfied sweet tooth than the moistest mix on the market. Plus, once you bookmark these decadent treats, you'll never have to search to find your new favorite.

For ride or die fans, dessert can be anything, anywhere, at any time of day. So I took to the Internet to scoop up the brands with the best customer reviews and booked a one-way ticket to Sugartown. Prepare to indulge in boxed dessert mixes that hit so right, you'll forget cake mix was ever a thing.