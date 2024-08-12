Effortlessly Fix Runny Rhubarb Pie With An Extra Step
There is nothing like a fresh slice of strawberry rhubarb pie — unless the filling is leaking out all over the place. The tart and tangy flavor of rhubarb makes it an ideal filling for the perfect slice of pie. But more often than not, the pie filling is soft and overly runny. The dreaded soggy bottom of a rhubarb pie can be attributed to the stalky vegetable's whopping 95% water content.
Luckily, there is a quick and easy step to make the rhubarb pie filling firm up into a delicious bite. The simple trick is mixing the rhubarb with sugar, a process called maceration. The sugar draws out the extra liquid in the rhubarb because it is hygroscopic, meaning it attracts water. Because rhubarb has a tough skin, it may take longer for this process to happen, so it is best to let it sit overnight.
The next morning, stir the rhubarb mixture and strain off the extra liquid, but don't toss it! Depending on the recipe, some of the juice may get mixed with cornstarch to create the filling to go into the pie shell. The extra rhubarb liquid can also be used to make syrups, cocktails, and mocktails.
Preparing rhubarb for a pie
Working with rhubarb can be slightly tricky if you aren't super familiar with the vegetable. When buying rhubarb, look for stalks that are firm and slightly shiny. You want to stay clear of stalks with major blemishes or that have wilted. Avoid any rhubarb stalk with leaves or roots, as they can be toxic to humans.
In addition to getting soggy, rhubarb can also become quite rubbery during the cooking process. To avoid the rubbery texture, Chef Marcus Samuelsson recommends peeling the outside layer of the fibrous stalk. Treat the ingredient just like you would with carrots or celery and use a vegetable peeler to remove that outside layer. This takes away the potentially stringy texture and allows the sugar to easily work its way into the rhubarb to remove all of the excess water from the plant. This extra step will help create the perfect texture for the pie filling.
More tips for making rhubarb pie
Now that you have the secret to getting a firm pie filling, it's time to make a tasty strawberry rhubarb pie. Pie can be tricky to get right on the first bake, so make sure to keep the ingredients for the pie crust cold and work quickly. If the butter and shortening start to warm up while being mixed, it could result in a dense pie crust. You want those ingredients to melt in the oven and not in your hands.
Vodka is another secret tip to making this pie stand out. While the ingredient is not your normal pantry staple while baking, it actually works to enhance the pie crust. The vodka keeps the pie crust from getting too wet and overdeveloping gluten. During the baking process, it helps the crust become tender and flakey. To get a clean slice of your freshly baked strawberry rhubarb pie, you will want to let it cool to room temperature. Right out of the oven, the filling is rather loose, but as it cools, it continues to firm up.
Strawberries aren't the only ingredient that goes with rhubarb, either. Peaches are a great swap for strawberries because their sweetness offsets the tartness of the rhubarb. Ginger and cardamom also add a pop of flavor and complement the tanginess of the rhubarb. No matter what you choose to pair with the rhubarb, you can't go wrong with topping the pie with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.