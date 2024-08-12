Effortlessly Fix Runny Rhubarb Pie With An Extra Step

There is nothing like a fresh slice of strawberry rhubarb pie — unless the filling is leaking out all over the place. The tart and tangy flavor of rhubarb makes it an ideal filling for the perfect slice of pie. But more often than not, the pie filling is soft and overly runny. The dreaded soggy bottom of a rhubarb pie can be attributed to the stalky vegetable's whopping 95% water content.

Luckily, there is a quick and easy step to make the rhubarb pie filling firm up into a delicious bite. The simple trick is mixing the rhubarb with sugar, a process called maceration. The sugar draws out the extra liquid in the rhubarb because it is hygroscopic, meaning it attracts water. Because rhubarb has a tough skin, it may take longer for this process to happen, so it is best to let it sit overnight.

The next morning, stir the rhubarb mixture and strain off the extra liquid, but don't toss it! Depending on the recipe, some of the juice may get mixed with cornstarch to create the filling to go into the pie shell. The extra rhubarb liquid can also be used to make syrups, cocktails, and mocktails.