To Slice A Fresh Pie Perfectly, Make 3 Cuts

If baking a pie feels like a mission, serving one can sometimes be even harder. We've all been there, the moment when it's time to dig into a freshly baked bourbon pecan creation or perhaps a key lime tart, and the panic sets in — how the heck is it possible to cut this thing without completely demolishing it? Luckily, you're not alone and a hack exists that won't have you sacrificing that first slice ever again. All you have to do is make the perfect number of cuts.

The key to a perfect first slice comes from making three cuts into your pie right off the bat, rather than cutting just a single piece that never seems to come out quite right. Start as you normally would with two initial slits; once those are in place, add a third cut right next to one side. Essentially you're cutting two slices of pie right off the bat, which helps substantially when serving the first. This three-cut method is much more forgiving because it frees up space in your pie dish, which gives you more room to slide that first piece out and onto a plate without it crumbling.