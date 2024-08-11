Why It's Always Worth It To Buy The Salmon At Whole Foods' Salad Bar

The deals you get at the Whole Foods salad bar can be hit or miss — except for the grilled salmon. Your wallet always wins when you purchase this fish from the prepared foods section because it typically costs less than what you'll find a few feet over in the fish department. We've crunched the numbers, and in every case, the salad bar salmon brings on the biggest savings.

In Austin, Texas, the birthplace of Whole Foods, the hot bar and salad bar (and all the tasty salmon you can find within its confines) is currently priced at $11.99 per pound. That same Atlantic Salmon filet costs $12.99 a pound in the same store's seafood case. Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is $19.99 per pound, and King Salmon filets skyrocket to $28.99 each pound. This means you're saving anywhere from $1 to $14 per pound by opting for the salad bar's cuts.

Not only does grilled salmon beat out its fish market counterparts, but it's also more affordable than Wild Planet canned pink salmon, which costs $13.29 for 11.75 ounces. Even the frozen farm-raised seafood value pack costs a hair (a single cent) more at $12.00 per pound (sold in two-pound increments). Unless sales are running, it's hands down the most affordable salmon for sale in Whole Foods.