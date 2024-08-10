Experts Debunk 10 Common Egg Myths

Eggs are a popular and versatile ingredient that can star in dozens of dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as being a crucial component in baked goods and desserts. Despite their popularity, eggs are subject to a number of false claims that can leave home cooks unsure how to handle them.

To help sort out the facts from the fiction, we spoke to two experts to get their take on the truth behind the myths: Cindy Chou, RDN, chef, and registered dietitian nutritionist at The Sound of Cooking, and Mareya Ibrahim, trained chef, holistic nutritionist, brain health coach, author, and award-winning inventor. Both have years of experience cooking with eggs, as well as a sound understanding of the nutrition involved.

If you've been wondering whether you can eat eggs every day or if you need to throw them out once they reach their use-by date, you've come to the right place. With expert help, we will put your mind at ease by straightening out the myths surrounding this wonderful ingredient.