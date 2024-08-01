Simone Biles' Favorite Food Is Such A Comforting Classic

With eight Olympic medals, Simone Biles is now the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She also has five different gymnastics skills named after her, and she is pretty much the only person that can do them — only one other athlete has completed one of these feats. Considering that Biles is basically gymnastics royalty, no one would blame her if her favorite foods were oysters, caviar, and anything with gold leaf, but her ideal meal is actually something a lot more down to earth: pizza.

Biles absolutely loves the stuff, particularly a pepperoni-topped pie. It is actually her personal tradition to eat pepperoni pizza after a competition, regardless of how she performs. The dish is also something she likes to order for delivery at lunch time after a morning spent practicing in the gym.

With such enthusiasm for a good pie, we could guess that Biles likes everything from frozen pizza to homemade deep dish, but a stuffed crust pie is one of her absolute favorites. Biles is also a fan of different types of pizza across the U.S., like the iconic St.Louis-style from her husband Johnathan Owens' hometown. When she was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Kimmel insulted the creamy Provel cheese used by St. Louis institution Imo's Pizza, Biles responded with a charming smile and some strong words: "We could fight right now" (via YouTube).