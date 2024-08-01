Simone Biles' Favorite Food Is Such A Comforting Classic
With eight Olympic medals, Simone Biles is now the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She also has five different gymnastics skills named after her, and she is pretty much the only person that can do them — only one other athlete has completed one of these feats. Considering that Biles is basically gymnastics royalty, no one would blame her if her favorite foods were oysters, caviar, and anything with gold leaf, but her ideal meal is actually something a lot more down to earth: pizza.
Biles absolutely loves the stuff, particularly a pepperoni-topped pie. It is actually her personal tradition to eat pepperoni pizza after a competition, regardless of how she performs. The dish is also something she likes to order for delivery at lunch time after a morning spent practicing in the gym.
With such enthusiasm for a good pie, we could guess that Biles likes everything from frozen pizza to homemade deep dish, but a stuffed crust pie is one of her absolute favorites. Biles is also a fan of different types of pizza across the U.S., like the iconic St.Louis-style from her husband Johnathan Owens' hometown. When she was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Kimmel insulted the creamy Provel cheese used by St. Louis institution Imo's Pizza, Biles responded with a charming smile and some strong words: "We could fight right now" (via YouTube).
What other foods does Simone Biles like to eat?
Simone Biles is all about balance when it comes to what she eats. She might have oatmeal or boiled eggs for breakfast and homemade s'mores cookies for dessert, and she does not count calories or keep rigorous track of what she consumes. "I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym," she told Women's Health in 2020.
For Biles, that often means she or her husband cook up chicken or lemon pepper salmon to eat alongside rice and veggies. She likes peas, green beans, corn, carrots, broccoli, and asparagus, but potatoes top the list as her all time favorite. Other times, she orders fettuccine Alfredo or sushi. Plantain chips, popcorn, fresh fruit, banana muffins, and pretzels dipped in Nutella are some of her favorite snacks. Biles is clearly not a picky eater — she enjoys trying new restaurants and cheffing it up in the kitchen when she has the time. The only thing that is off the table for her is coconut, because she is just not a fan of the taste.