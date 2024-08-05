How You Should Store Brussels Sprouts So They Last Longer
The lifespan of fruits and vegetables greatly depends on how well they are stored, and Brussels sprouts are no different. Keep them properly, and those little cabbages will stay crisp, firm, and fresh for days, giving you plenty of time to turn them into a mean Brussels sprouts hash or whip up GoodFork's Caesar salad recipe. But store them incorrectly (leave them on the counter, for instance), and the green leaves will begin to wilt and rot in as little as 48 hours.
The best way to store loose Brussels sprouts is to pop them in the refrigerator where they will stay fresh for up to 10 days. However, you'll want to prep them properly first. Remove the sprouts from the plastic bags that they usually come in, as these tend to be packed with moisture, which is never a good thing for the longevity of fresh produce. Discard any brown sprouts that seem spoiled and peel off leaves that look like they are turning yellow or are withering. Next, dry the sprouts with a dish- or paper towel and transfer them to an airtight container. Then, place them in the crisper drawer of the fridge.
Make sure to leave the sprouts unwashed though — the water can quickly cause spoilage. Try not to chop them beforehand either as pre-sliced or shredded Brussels sprouts only last for three days or so.
Keep Brussels sprouts fresh for even longer
The best way to store loose Brussels sprouts for maximum freshness is to refrigerate them. But if you have the option, consider buying them on the stalk. These stalks keep the little cabbages well hydrated even after harvest, which keeps them fresh for at least twice as long. Simply put the stalk in a glass or jug of water and then place it in the refrigerator; you'll have fresh Brussels sprouts for up to two weeks this way.
Alternatively, there's the option of freezing those little cabbages too — though how long they last will depend on how they are frozen. One way is to line the sprouts in a single layer on a tray and then freeze them. Transfer them into an airtight container after a few hours and keep that in the freezer until you're ready to use the sprouts. However, this method will only preserve the vegetable for about three months.
Instead, a much better way to freeze Brussels sprouts is to blanch them first. It might take more time and effort, but the extra step is worth it. Not only does blanching extend the shelf life of frozen Brussels sprouts to six months up to a year, but it also keeps the nutrients intact. Plus, blanching helps preserve their crunchy texture, vivid green hue, and sweet flavor. As a bonus, it also fixes the bitter taste of Brussels sprouts.
Pick the best Brussels sprouts for maximum freshness
Storage won't really matter if the Brussels sprouts that you buy are already half-spoilt to begin with. After all, it won't magically make the little cabbages any fresher than they already are. This is why it's important to pick the best possible Brussels sprouts from the get-go, so you have a better chance of keeping them fresh for longer.
The first and most important step is to consider which section of the store you're buying the vegetable from. Be wary of Brussels sprouts that are kept at room temperature, as they may have been sitting there for two days already. Instead, go for sprouts that are kept chilled, so they last longer when you take them home.
Next, pick Brussels sprouts that are a striking green with densely packed, tightly furled leaves. As the sprouts age, these leaves will turn yellow and open up. It's also best to avoid sprouts with leaves that are flecked with holes or that look limp, withered, and puckered up. You can pick up the little nuggets and feel them under your fingers too. Fresh Brussels sprouts will be tough and firm, so steer clear from any that seem even remotely squishy. Or, give the sprouts a good whiff. It may earn you a suspicious glance or two from fellow shoppers, but you'll know that the Brussels sprouts aren't very fresh if they smell a little too cabbagey.