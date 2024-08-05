How You Should Store Brussels Sprouts So They Last Longer

The lifespan of fruits and vegetables greatly depends on how well they are stored, and Brussels sprouts are no different. Keep them properly, and those little cabbages will stay crisp, firm, and fresh for days, giving you plenty of time to turn them into a mean Brussels sprouts hash or whip up GoodFork's Caesar salad recipe. But store them incorrectly (leave them on the counter, for instance), and the green leaves will begin to wilt and rot in as little as 48 hours.

The best way to store loose Brussels sprouts is to pop them in the refrigerator where they will stay fresh for up to 10 days. However, you'll want to prep them properly first. Remove the sprouts from the plastic bags that they usually come in, as these tend to be packed with moisture, which is never a good thing for the longevity of fresh produce. Discard any brown sprouts that seem spoiled and peel off leaves that look like they are turning yellow or are withering. Next, dry the sprouts with a dish- or paper towel and transfer them to an airtight container. Then, place them in the crisper drawer of the fridge.

Make sure to leave the sprouts unwashed though — the water can quickly cause spoilage. Try not to chop them beforehand either as pre-sliced or shredded Brussels sprouts only last for three days or so.