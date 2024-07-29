Bobby Flay's Pro Tip For Grilling Onions

Smoky grilled onions elevate any homemade all-American cheeseburger or hot dog, adding both contrasting texture and rich savory flavor. But if you find grilling the vegetables tricky thanks to the way they so easily fall to pieces, then Bobby Flay has a top tip: Grill them with the skin on so they hold together.

When grilling peeled sliced onions, the pieces can sometimes slip through the grates, or risk burning on the grill if the rings begin to separate. Flay's technique reduces this risk by helping the discs of sliced onion "stay intact a little bit better," he explains, since they are securely held within a circle of the skin (via Instagram). As an added bonus, it also makes the slices much easier to flip, and to move on and off the grill.

The method works for different kinds of alliums; Flay uses it when grilling both red onions and the large sweet Vidalia variety, but you could also use it with regular yellow or white onions. The onion circles are easy to peel when they come off the grill, and make the ultimate topping for burgers or sandwiches.