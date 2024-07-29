Bobby Flay's Pro Tip For Grilling Onions
Smoky grilled onions elevate any homemade all-American cheeseburger or hot dog, adding both contrasting texture and rich savory flavor. But if you find grilling the vegetables tricky thanks to the way they so easily fall to pieces, then Bobby Flay has a top tip: Grill them with the skin on so they hold together.
When grilling peeled sliced onions, the pieces can sometimes slip through the grates, or risk burning on the grill if the rings begin to separate. Flay's technique reduces this risk by helping the discs of sliced onion "stay intact a little bit better," he explains, since they are securely held within a circle of the skin (via Instagram). As an added bonus, it also makes the slices much easier to flip, and to move on and off the grill.
The method works for different kinds of alliums; Flay uses it when grilling both red onions and the large sweet Vidalia variety, but you could also use it with regular yellow or white onions. The onion circles are easy to peel when they come off the grill, and make the ultimate topping for burgers or sandwiches.
Bobby Flay grills onion slices with the skin on
When slicing onions for the grill, it's best to make the slices around a half-inch thick so they can develop a nice char and tenderness; if they're too thin, they will burn more easily. Bobby Flay slices the onions through the skin, and then brushes each slice with canola oil — Flay's favorite oil for grilling thanks to its relatively high smoke point and neutral flavor. The oil prevents the slices from sticking during cooking. The chef also seasons the vegetables with salt and pepper, but you could easily add more flavor by sprinkling on some herbs, cayenne, smoked paprika, or chili powder for extra kick. Alternatively, brush them with barbecue sauce, honey mustard, or balsamic to really boost the taste.
Grilled onions will take around four minutes each side to cook over a direct medium-hot temperature of 350 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they've finished cooking and cooled enough to handle, you can slip off the outer layer of skin, which can be discarded.
Another technique for keeping onions intact during cooking is to slide a skewer horizontally through each slice before they go on the grill, which will also help them to hold their shape. You could use metal or wooden skewers, but just make sure to soak wooden sticks first so they don't catch fire. This skewer method also works well for other multi-layered vegetables which easily fall to pieces when grilled, such as fennel.
Grilled onions can be served a variety of ways
Once you've got your deliciously chargrilled onion slices, there are so many things you can do with them beyond just topping burgers. To allow the alliums to take center stage, serve the slices whole. Dress them with a zingy vinaigrette or punchy basil pesto, and sprinkle with some fresh aromatic herbs or crunchy breadcrumbs. They'd make a great accompaniment to New York strip or skirt steak — two of the best cuts of steak to grill for both flavor and texture.
Another great option is to chop the onions once they're cooked, and incorporate them into other dishes. Try grilling some potatoes — another of Bobby Flay's favorite vegetables for grilling — and using them to make a smoky potato salad mixed with some of the chopped onions. Flay also likes to make a flavorful salad combining the smoky alliums with diced grilled eggplant slices, creamy avocado, and a rich Dijon-spiked red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Diced grilled onions bring a robust flavor to all sorts of salsas or relishes — try mixing them with roasted chili, diced peppers, tomatoes, and fragrant cilantro, and drizzling with a zippy lime dressing. You could use any leftover onions in fajitas, burritos, or quesadillas, or as a topping for pizzas. Or mix them into sweet, smoky, and tangy barbecue beans for a hearty side dish that's sure to go down a storm at any cookout.