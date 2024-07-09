The Vegetable Bobby Flay Throws On The Grill For Upgraded Flavor

Potato salad is a comforting and crowd-pleasing option at any barbecue or cookout. But if you want to take yours to the next level and really wow guests, then it's worth taking a tip from Bobby Flay. The chef adds an additional step to his potato salad prep: He grills the spuds for an extra-flavorful result.

Usually, the tubers are simply boiled before they're dressed and transformed into a basic potato salad. It makes for a tender texture, but they can sometimes be a little on the bland side. Since the dish is often served cold, it needs a greater amount of seasoning to achieve a tasty result because our taste buds don't respond as well to colder foods as they do to hotter ones. But Flay's method of grilling the tubers first means they take on an additional depth of delicious smoky flavor from the grill.

It's always worth boiling potatoes before grilling them, however, which Bobby Flay endorses (via YouTube). It means you can infuse them with more flavor from the seasoned water before they hit the heat. Plus, it reduces the time they take on the grill and ensures a more even finish since they're already par-cooked. Flay advises cooking the spuds in salted water for about eight minutes before they're ready for the grill — just make sure to dry them first, as they will brown better.