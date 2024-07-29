The Easiest Way To Silence Your Noisy Blender

Blenders can do a lot of things (they can actually even clean themselves), but being quiet isn't among their many fortes. They scream, screech, and wake up the entire neighborhood — all while you're only trying to make yourself a glass of smoothie peacefully early in the morning. It's like someone's dragging their fingernails down a chalkboard just to grate you or incessantly drilling a hole in your backyard. It just isn't the most pleasant experience for your ears.

Luckily, there is a solution for noisy blenders — and no, it doesn't involve throwing it altogether and upgrading to a costly new appliance. All you need to do is place a thick dish towel under the blender; the same towel that's also a culinary school trick to keep cutting boards from slipping. Even a trivet or a rubber or silicone mat will do so as long as it does not cover the vents located near the bottom.

Blenders have powerful motors that cause them to vibrate furiously when they are turned on. That high-pitched screeching is often the result of the blender vibrating, likely against a hard surface like the countertop or even a wall. Towels and mats essentially work as barriers between the surface of the counter and the trembling blender and absorb all the sound that the appliance makes. That's all it really takes to silence a shrieking blender most times.