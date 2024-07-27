Should You Rinse Canned Tuna Before Eating It?

Canned tuna is the pantry powerhouse behind so many quick and easy lunches and dinners. To make those meals, it is common to separate the tuna from the canning liquid when incorporating it into salads, seafood cakes, and casseroles, but should you take it one step further and rinse the fish? As with many culinary questions, there is no firm answer one way or the other; it all comes down to individual preferences.

Salt content is the main reason to consider rinsing tuna. A 1983 study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found that a three-minute-long rinse reduced the sodium content by around 80%. If you are monitoring your sodium intake or just have a strong sensitivity to salt, this may be the option for you. Simply tip the tuna into a fine mesh strainer, and wash it under clean, cold, running water from your tap or a pitcher. Drain it well by firmly pressing down on the rinsed fish with the back of a spoon. You can also consider seeking out cans specifically labeled as "low sodium" or "no sodium added."

Those counting their caloric intake may find another reason to rinse tuna. Oil-packed tuna has around double the fat and calories that water-packed varieties have. If you prefer a lighter option and you grabbed an oil-packed can by mistake, a good rinse will help to remove some of that excess oil.