How To Drink Limoncello Like A European

Summer-holiday mornings in southern Italy begin with sweet gelato or icy granita sandwiched between thick brioche buns. Lunch may be a feast of fresh seafood followed by a much-needed siesta, or riposo as they call it. And evenings are for a passeggiata (stroll around town) and leisurely dinners that stretch over several courses. And when all these meals are polished off, it's time for the quintessential nightcap: a small glass of limoncello.

Limoncello is an important digestif in the south of Italy — a syrupy lemon-based liqueur that helps digest those Neapolitan pizzas, rich seafood pastas, and fried cannoli that are famous in the region. As such, the drink is almost always drunk towards the end of a meal, either alongside dessert or after the mandatory post-dinner espresso has been gulped down. The drink is taken out of freezers — where it is usually stashed until it's time for an after-dinner tipple — and poured into chilled shot glasses or simple stemmed cordial ones. These can be either clear glasses that showcase the striking yellow hue of the liqueur, or more traditional small cups made out of ceramic.

Don't be fooled by the little shot-sized glasses though. The syrupy liquid may look deceptively easy to drink, but it packs quite the punch. Limoncello's alcohol content can be anywhere between 25% to 30%, which is why it is customary for the drink to be sipped on slowly rather than knocked back in one large gulp.