How To Cook Rice In The Air Fryer
You love your air fryer because it cooks up amazing dishes in minutes without heating your whole kitchen. Everything from homemade fries to air-fried corn emerges from your countertop companion perfectly crispy and golden brown. Now you can add cooking raw rice to this trendy gadget's impressive repertoire.
An air fryer is designed to crisp food by circulating hot air with a powerful fan. Can it really cook soft, fluffy rice? As it turns out, it can. To keep rice grains and water from falling through the grate or blowing around inside the cooking chamber, you'll simply secure your ingredients in a makeshift rice pot. Place your rice in a small cake pan or an oven-safe dish and securely cover it with foil to lock in moisture. The rice-to-water ratio is the same as cooking on the stovetop: Add 1¾ to 2 cups of water for each cup of long-grain white rice, plus (optional) salt and oil to taste. For brown rice, use 2 cups of water for every cup of rice. Feel free to add other seasonings or use broth for added nutrients and flavor. Or, add a tangy kick to your meal by cooking your rice in pickle brine.
How long does it take to cook rice in an air fryer?
Cooking rice in your air fryer is a no-stir, hands-off technique that takes a little longer than it would on your stovetop. Air-fry for 25 to 30 minutes at 395 degrees Fahrenheit. For brown rice, air-fry for 30 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, fluff everything with a fork or spoon. If water remains at the bottom of the pan, cover your pot and cook the rice for five more minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. For extra fluffy rice, keep it covered and let it rest after cooking in your warm air fryer for 15 minutes.
Cooking times may vary depending on the size of your cooking vessel, the amount of rice you're making, and your air fryer model. To give everything a head start, start with boiling water. Preheating your air fryer for about five minutes before adding your rice can also shave a few minutes off your cooking time — and it's just good practice when you're cooking something for a relatively long time. This way, every minute counts toward cooking your finished dish.
Can you reheat leftover rice in the air fryer?
It's easy to reheat cold leftover rice in your air fryer. Simply place refrigerated or frozen rice in a cake pan or oven-safe bowl, cover, and air-fry at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes. Stir and, if needed, add more time until heated through. For a toasted finish, turn up your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit, lightly coat the grains in oil or cooking spray, stir, and air-fry uncovered for another five minutes.
For even more crunchy deliciousness, use the air fryer's crisping capabilities to turn plain leftover rice into a tasty stir fry. Toss cold rice with veggies, soy sauce, and other fried rice ingredients and air-fry in a preheated air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, stirring every five minutes or so.
Or, try an air-fried twist on our mini sushi bake cups recipe. Spread cold rice over parchment paper and use wet hands to press to ¾ inch thickness, then freeze for one hour. Cut your rice into squares, spray everything with cooking oil, and air-fry for about 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Top your crispy rice squares with imitation crab, cucumber, shredded nori, or your favorite sushi fillings.