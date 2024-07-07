How To Cook Rice In The Air Fryer

You love your air fryer because it cooks up amazing dishes in minutes without heating your whole kitchen. Everything from homemade fries to air-fried corn emerges from your countertop companion perfectly crispy and golden brown. Now you can add cooking raw rice to this trendy gadget's impressive repertoire.

An air fryer is designed to crisp food by circulating hot air with a powerful fan. Can it really cook soft, fluffy rice? As it turns out, it can. To keep rice grains and water from falling through the grate or blowing around inside the cooking chamber, you'll simply secure your ingredients in a makeshift rice pot. Place your rice in a small cake pan or an oven-safe dish and securely cover it with foil to lock in moisture. The rice-to-water ratio is the same as cooking on the stovetop: Add 1¾ to 2 cups of water for each cup of long-grain white rice, plus (optional) salt and oil to taste. For brown rice, use 2 cups of water for every cup of rice. Feel free to add other seasonings or use broth for added nutrients and flavor. Or, add a tangy kick to your meal by cooking your rice in pickle brine.