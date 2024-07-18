Yes, You Can Save And Store Leftover Béchamel Sauce

One of the classic French mother sauces, a velvety smooth béchamel sauce acts as the foundation for all sorts of dishes. If you've got some leftover from making a classic chicken pot pie or lasagna, you may be wondering if it's possible to store it to use at a later date. The good news is that you can — but you need to use it up rather quickly, and you have to store and reheat it the right way.

Homemade béchamel sauce will retain its quality for a day in the refrigerator, and could stay safe to eat for as long as three days. To keep your sauce in the best condition, transfer it to an airtight container. To prevent an unappetizing skin from forming on top, you could also lay a piece of plastic wrap or wax paper directly onto the surface before sealing the vessel.

Reheating leftover béchamel sauce requires a little care because of its delicate consistency, so you can't just sling it in the microwave and hope for the best. The easiest way to warm it up is in a pan, keeping the heat low, and stirring or whisking it to avoid lumps. If the sauce becomes too thick as it warms up, just add a splash of milk, and strain the mixture through a sieve if it gets lumpy. Alternatively, you could gently reheat the sauce in a double boiler or in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water.