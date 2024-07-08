The Easiest Way To Reheat Corn On The Cob

Just because a summer party has come to an end doesn't mean you can't bring back the cookout vibes with your leftovers. The simplest and fastest process to reheat a classic side dish, corn on the cob, requires little more than the press of a button. The microwave is the way to go when you want your leftover corn ready in a flash.

Rather than unceremoniously nuking the corn in a container, take an extra second to treat your leftovers right, so that kernels come out just as juicy and tender as the first time around. Place a couple of cobs in a microwave-safe dish with about two tablespoons of water in the bottom, and then cover the container with a damp paper towel. These steps are essential for introducing steam, so that the corn does not dry out. Skip them, and you'll likely end up with a sad, shriveled situation, even if you keep a close eye on the veggie. Corn can overcook quite quickly in the microwave.

Turn over the cobs halfway through, and they should only take a minute or so to heat fully. Just be careful when you pull back the towel to turn them; steam burns are definitely a buzz kill. The one caveat with this method is that you're limited by whatever size container will comfortably fit in your microwave, but don't worry — there are other viable options for heating up corn on the cob for a crowd.