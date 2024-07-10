The Perfect Egg Substitute You Need For Creamy Ice Cream

Egg yolks are a key ingredient in many homemade ice cream recipes. They're packed with fat and protein to support a creamy, rich structure. Lecithin, a lipid found in egg yolks, acts as a natural emulsifier to create a smooth, consistent texture with creamy deliciousness in every scoop. Meticulously cooking egg yolks on your stovetop into a custard base is the golden ticket to a creamy outcome, and it's well worth the effort.

But while you have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet, the same doesn't necessarily ring true when it comes to homemade ice cream. Whether you need to go egg-free for allergy reasons or you just don't have the eggs — or the patience — to make a custard, try a cornstarch and cream cheese base instead. This technique, made popular by award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer (who's known to pair beer with her ice cream), results in a flavorful frozen treat with a luscious consistency that rivals that of French-style custard-based recipes.

Cornstarch, used to make a slurry, takes over the stabilizing role of lecithin by thickening the liquid components of the ice cream. This helps keep the water from separating from the fat, so it won't form dreaded ice crystals — the antithesis of smooth, creamy ice cream. A few tablespoons of cream cheese add back in the protein and fat from the egg yolks for a luscious mouthfeel.