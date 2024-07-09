A Water Bottle Is All You Need To Pit Cherries In A Flash

A plastic water bottle and chopstick are likely the fastest option when you do not have a cherry pitter. The cherry stays securely in place, the pit is removed in one swift motion, the seeds are easily collected, the fruit stays intact, and you don't get juice all over your hands and work surface. Instead of a chopstick, a metal straw, sturdy skewer, or pastry tip would also work here.

If for some reason you have none of these items but do have random office supplies on hand, you can still get the job done. Take a paperclip and unfold it so it forms an S-shape. Then, press the curved edge into the cherry through the stem side. Rotate the clip to detach the seed from the flesh of the fruit, and pull it back up to bring it out.

You have more options if you are not concerned with messing up the shape of the cherry, like if you want to make a fruit shrub syrup or a cinnamon-scented compote for these cherry turnovers. In that case, the best method is to gently crush the cherries with the flat side of a knife as if you were pitting olives. Then, use your fingers to separate the fruit from the pit. If they are ripe enough, you don't even need to squash them with a knife. Just use your hands, and do your best not to eat them all as you go!