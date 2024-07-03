How To Make Crème Brûlée With Just 3 Ingredients

Crème brûlée is one of those desserts that just feels fancy. It's both crispy and custardy, it comes in its own little ramekin, plus, there's a blowtorch involved. But you don't need to go out to a fancy restaurant to enjoy this showstopper dessert — in fact, you can make crème brûlée at home, with ingredients you probably already have on hand.

All you need for this basic crème brûlée recipe is vanilla ice cream (or the flavor of your choice), egg yolks, and sugar. Simply whisk your egg yolks into some melted ice cream, pour the mix into the ramekins, and bake on low in a water bath until the custard has set. Then refrigerate for a couple of hours before topping the treats with sugar and hitting them with your blowtorch. Alternatively, you could broil them to get that top nice and crispy, or even caramelize the sugar with water in a pan, then pour on top. All in all, there is so little effort involved to turn your staple ingredients into an entirely new dessert.