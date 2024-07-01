15 Canned Foods We May Never See Again

Franco-American Macaroni with Cheese Sauce was exactly what it sounds like. Well, kind of. Instead of traditional macaroni noodles, it had something more like spaghetti but it's definitely a rendition of mac and cheese. While some note that the sauce was more butter and milk than cheese, you get the idea. A lackluster cheese sauce isn't all that surprising though, considering it came from a can. Even so, this now discontinued product seemed to be quite popular for a while, as is evident by its longevity on the market. First introduced in 1939, it managed to stay in production in some form until at least 2004. There was a brief pause associated with World War Two, but still, that's a considerable lifespan for any product, canned or not.

Fast forward to current times, and people who remember Franco-American Macaroni with Cheese Sauce are somewhat divided on how good it truly was. For example, commenters on a Reddit thread seem to seriously dislike it. One person went so far as to say that they ate it once and proceeded to throw it up. On the other end of the spectrum, you'll find a group on Facebook with people raving about how much they loved it and sharing their attempts at recreating it. Regardless of which camp you fall in, Franco-American Macaroni with Cheese Sauce is unlikely to return.