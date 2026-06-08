Marinate Your Hot Dogs With 3 Ingredients To Win Summer

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marinating hot dogs is a simple technique that bumps both moisture and flavor, ensuring you can sear them for the ultimate crispy skin without drying out the center. While you can use just about anything, a simple mix of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Cajun seasoning checks all the boxes while keeping things nice and easy.

Equal parts soy and Worcestershire form the liquid base, one that's packed with enough umami and salt to make any hot dog hearty and satisfying. How much of each you use depends entirely on how many wieners you'll be cooking, but you'll want enough to keep them submerged for anywhere between 20 minutes and 24 hours for maximum taste. Cajun seasoning is usually anything but subtle, but it becomes more subdued in the presence of these strong ingredients. Just a few dashes add some sly notes of spice and herbs, giving everything a more complex flavor profile that pairs beautifully with some char on the grill.

To guarantee the tastiest product, you'll want to ensure your hot dogs don't have any unnecessary moisture on the outside. Water slows down the Maillard reaction and can drip onto your coals or propane flames, dampening them and lowering the temperature. Since this marinade is heavy on the salt, lower-sodium hot dogs can help keep things balanced, so you can enjoy the nuances of each ingredient.