What's In Cajun Spice Mix And How Does It Differ From Creole?

Spice mixes inspired by global cuisines allow you to impart all kinds of international flavors into your dishes, transporting you to various places from around the world. But while the ingredients in Italian seasoning are very distinct from something like za'atar seasoning, Cajun spice mix can sometimes get confused with its similar Creole cousin. However, the two are actually quite different in some ways.

Firstly, Cajun spice mix relies heavily on ground chili peppers to bring the heat, while Creole seasoning includes more dried herbs, thanks to influence from some European cuisines, like those of France and Italy. While both seasonings originated and are mainly found in the state of Louisiana, Creole spice is typically used in New Orleans, while Cajun culture and cooking — which is descended from Creole — is most heavily present in the rural south of the state. Luckily, both blends can be bought in many grocery stores, or you can make it yourself with spices you already have on hand.

The differences here can be a little confusing, especially since both spice blends can be used in the same dishes, like gumbo (spiced roux-based stews that may contain meat, seafood, and veggies) and jambalaya (a paella-like dish made with rice). In general, though, you'll find that Cajun spice packs more heat than Creole seasoning. If you want to go nuts, you can even use both in one dish to get the best of two worlds.