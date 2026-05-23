The Simple Technique To Use Before Throwing Hot Dogs On The Grill
When you want tastier grilled hot dogs, a tiny bit of seasoning can go a long way. Still, if you're making a ton for a crowd or just looking for an easy way to infuse them with more flavor, a quick marinade is the best way to go.
Even just half an hour submerged in a flavorful liquid can impart some serious taste, but you can start marinating up to 24 hours ahead of time if you're really looking to save some hassle. The best part about this trick is that you don't have to sacrifice any others, so whether you love to score them for the crispiest bite or cook them on a bed of herbs, this easy technique guarantees you get a dog exactly the way you want it. Plus, you can always take some of the leftover marinade and mix it into your condiments! Just be sure to give it a boil beforehand to kill off any bacteria or burn away any booze.
How long you marinate them mostly depends on thickness and how intense you want the flavor to be, so some experimentation may be required. Still, this trick is especially useful for thin hot dogs, which may dry out unless you prepare them fast over scorching heat. If you need to balance grill temperature for other ingredients, like veggies, a marinade can save you not only time and effort, but also juggling when you have to be precise about your times.
What kind of marinade to use for hot dogs
Since hot dogs are mostly already cooked — you're just heating them up — this gives you a pretty broad range of options. While sugary sauces may typically burn to carbon crud on a grill, a quick cooking time allows them to caramelize beautifully. Still, it's hard to go wrong with a classic beer-soaked 'dog infused with herbs.
When you want some serious flavor with no effort, barbecue sauce is the way to go. Not only does the sauce have plenty of ingredients for a well-rounded taste, but its sugar content can do remarkable things to a hot dog's exterior. Over radiant heat, the sugars caramelize perfectly, pairing with the snap of a perfectly cooked casing. After the marinade, wipe off any dripping excess to avoid burning, and you should end up with a result that barely needs any toppings.
Cooking hot dogs in beer is one of the most delicious ways to prepare them, adding sophisticated, complex taste with minimal effort. Plus, if you don't have time for a long marinade, you can simply boil them in booze with a bit of onions and herbs for 20 minutes to impart maximum flavor. If you opt for a marinade over a boil, be sure to simmer the beer for a bit to remove most of the alcohol. While it needs to cook for three hours to remove all of it, the radiant heat from the grill should be enough to eliminate any that remains.