The Simple Technique To Use Before Throwing Hot Dogs On The Grill

When you want tastier grilled hot dogs, a tiny bit of seasoning can go a long way. Still, if you're making a ton for a crowd or just looking for an easy way to infuse them with more flavor, a quick marinade is the best way to go.

Even just half an hour submerged in a flavorful liquid can impart some serious taste, but you can start marinating up to 24 hours ahead of time if you're really looking to save some hassle. The best part about this trick is that you don't have to sacrifice any others, so whether you love to score them for the crispiest bite or cook them on a bed of herbs, this easy technique guarantees you get a dog exactly the way you want it. Plus, you can always take some of the leftover marinade and mix it into your condiments! Just be sure to give it a boil beforehand to kill off any bacteria or burn away any booze.

How long you marinate them mostly depends on thickness and how intense you want the flavor to be, so some experimentation may be required. Still, this trick is especially useful for thin hot dogs, which may dry out unless you prepare them fast over scorching heat. If you need to balance grill temperature for other ingredients, like veggies, a marinade can save you not only time and effort, but also juggling when you have to be precise about your times.