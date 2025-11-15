Reddit Has Mixed Feelings Over Aldi's Clancy's Chips
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sure, Aldi pleases with low prices, but that doesn't mean all of its stocked items taste delicious. Many know to avoid lunch meat at the grocery chain, and raw chicken breasts also make the list of things you should never buy at Aldi. Yet several flavors of Aldi's Clancy's chips are a more surprising source of disappointment.
After all, bags of these crisps come in crowd favorite varieties like tortilla, nacho cheese, and barbecue potato — what's not to like? Well, many Redditors express mixed feelings toward Aldi's exclusive brand. A thread on the Aldi subreddit cautions buying the cheesy queso potato chips bag, noting the contents are stale and off-flavored. "They gave me a weird aftertaste," a user wrote.
Meanwhile, a different discussion on the Aldi subreddit cites that Clancy's chips have declined in quality across the board. The poster noted that a "bag of jalapeño chips has barely any spice or taste," and commenters agree regarding the barbecue as well as sour cream and onion flavored varieties, too. Some Redditors report continued satisfaction with the brand, but if you're on the fence, think twice before adding a bag to your cart.
Know which Clancy's chip flavors to avoid
Clancy's chips come in well over two dozen flavors, which frequently rotate in-store availability. Subsequently, it's tricky to keep track of which chip bags to grab and which ones to leave on the shelf. For starters, Reddit Chips enthusiasts urge avoiding the beer-flavored bags, noting they come with unsavory boozy notes.
Furthermore, Clancy's offerings, reminiscent of common name-brand items, often disappoint, according to another Aldi thread. So if you're thinking of cutting down on staggering chip prices by buying the Cheeto-like Clancy's cheese puffs, the Dorito-reminiscent nacho cheese tortilla chips, or even the store's veggie straws, steer clear of Aldi's in-house brand. Generally, Clancy's chips with a cheese flavoring draw a negative response — a common thread across varying Reddit discussions.
Meanwhile, Aldi Redditors generally report more favorable opinions regarding classic options like Clancy's kettle chips or wavy potato chips. So stick to more traditional crisp offerings, and you're less likely to have a negative Clancy's experience.