Reddit Has Mixed Feelings Over Aldi's Clancy's Chips

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, Aldi pleases with low prices, but that doesn't mean all of its stocked items taste delicious. Many know to avoid lunch meat at the grocery chain, and raw chicken breasts also make the list of things you should never buy at Aldi. Yet several flavors of Aldi's Clancy's chips are a more surprising source of disappointment.

After all, bags of these crisps come in crowd favorite varieties like tortilla, nacho cheese, and barbecue potato — what's not to like? Well, many Redditors express mixed feelings toward Aldi's exclusive brand. A thread on the Aldi subreddit cautions buying the cheesy queso potato chips bag, noting the contents are stale and off-flavored. "They gave me a weird aftertaste," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, a different discussion on the Aldi subreddit cites that Clancy's chips have declined in quality across the board. The poster noted that a "bag of jalapeño chips has barely any spice or taste," and commenters agree regarding the barbecue as well as sour cream and onion flavored varieties, too. Some Redditors report continued satisfaction with the brand, but if you're on the fence, think twice before adding a bag to your cart.