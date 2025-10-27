The Staggering Price Of Potato Chips In The 1950s Vs Now

Walking through today's grocery store feels like a constant game of sticker shock. Even within the past few decades, we've noticed prices skyrocketing. But when we compare it to the 1950s, those prices are even more shocking. Take Herr's potato chips. In 1953, the brand's 12-ounce bag of potato chips cost 49 cents, just 4 cents an ounce. Today, that same bag would cost about $8.66, or 72 cents an ounce, depending on your location.

Although this is just one brand, it speaks to a larger trend. Nowadays, it would be virtually impossible to find a decently sized bag of chips for less than 50 cents. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports that the average price of a 16-ounce bag of potato chips is $6.97 (roughly 44 cents an ounce). Pricing obviously varies depending on brand, location, and store. Store-brand chips are often cheaper — but just as flavorful — as their name-brand counterparts. And Clancy's Potato Chips are a prime example of affordable Aldi snacks that make you forget about name brands.

Despite good deals, we can't deny that the price of potato chips has been steadily increasing for decades, with a sharp upturn in recent years. At the beginning of 2020, the average 16-ounce bag was about $4.50. By 2025, it was $6.50, a whopping $2 more. These potato chip prices feel like they're outpacing inflation. And while inflation is definitely a factor, it's not the only issue causing prices to soar.