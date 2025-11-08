The Biggest Food Trends Of 2025: Diner Designed Puts The Customer First
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're all familiar with that old adage: The customer is always right. In recent years, chefs and restaurateurs have taken that notion to a whole other level, going above and beyond to cater to their clientele. That commitment to keying in on customer satisfaction is the basis behind Diner Designed, one of four trends highlighted in Unilever Food Solutions' annual Future Menus report.
While some restaurants stand by a strict "no substitutions" policy, many are moving in the opposite direction. Beyond a mindfulness of dietary restrictions and allergies, there has been a push towards full menu customization meeting a customer demand for a choose-your-own-adventure approach to their dining experience.
With Gen Z diners asserting themselves as tastemakers, bigger and bolder is becoming a key mantra expressed in both flavor and presentation as social media takes centerstage as a means of expression and promotion. And of course, the industry isn't immune from AI which is playing an increasing role in gauging the full spectrum of customer wants and needs. The future of dining is now.
What is Future Menus?
You're likely familiar with the beloved food brands under the Unilever umbrella, from seasonings specialist Knorr to the iconic Hellman's of mayo fame. But the average consumer may not be aware that for over a century, Unilever has also operated a professional service operation: Unilever Food Solutions (UFS).
"UFS operates with the mindset of 'a business of chefs for chefs,' bringing professional ingredients, menu inspiration, training, and support so that chefs can focus on delighting diners," said Ximena Hernandez, Head of Marketing for Unilever Food Solutions in North America. "This means going beyond ingredients to help chefs solve their biggest challenges, from saving time and labor to reducing food waste and staying ahead of fast-moving culinary trends."
Future Menus, which launched in 2023, is a natural extension of that mission. "The aim is to provide inspiration and practical tools to help chefs translate trends into successful dishes," said Hernandez, who noted that the trends highlighted are selected via "insights from over 1,100 chefs, social listening across millions of searches, and input from UFS' 250 in-house chefs."
For volume 3 of the project, four trends were selected, including Street Food Couture, Borderless Cuisine, Culinary Roots, and the aforementioned Diner Designed.
"One of the things we found in this year's trends that was slightly different than years past wasa common theme of 'the food that moves us,'" said Corporate Executive Chef for Unilever Food Solutions, North America Brandon Collins, who serves as a member of the Future Menus core chefs team. "Whether it be historic data-driven or digital, there's a shared thread that runs through all four of the trends this year."
Customization offers endless variety
If you want to add a personal touch to assembling your meal, there are several options beyond the buffet and plenty of opportunities for customization across a variety of cuisines. While hot pot has been an East Asian staple for years, its popularity is rising in the West. Chains such as Haidilao and Tasty Pot are making their way stateside, giving diners the opportunity to pick and choose from a wide array of vegetables, meats, seafood, and beyond to dip in a bubbling cauldron of broth available in a variety of flavors.
Korean barbecue is also on the rise in the U.S. with Unilever Food Solutions reporting a 55% rise in searches for the tableside grilling experience. Not only is there the opportunity for patrons to select their meats and marinades, there are a number of restaurants that offer a DIY option, handing the chef's hat over to the diner so they can cook their bulgogi and galbi to the temperature of their choosing.
Not content with a single cuisine? Chef Brandon Collins noted the rise of Wonder in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. This food delivery service partners with a number of restaurants and notable chefs including Bobby Flay and Jose Andrés to offer options spanning the globe all under one roof.
"Personalization has become a cornerstone of the dining experience," noted Unilever Food Solutions Executive Chef Eric Chua who credited its rise to Gen Z. According to Chua, "Unlike previous generations, Gen Z diners seek meals that reflect their specific tastes and dietary needs, making personalization not just a menu trend but a necessity for food service professionals to deliver on."
For Chef Gaggan Anand, dinner is the show
If your idea of dinner and a show is limited to pizza with a side of an animatronic band and eating dinner with your hands while watching pretend knights joust, it's time to broaden your horizons. From the brothers Adrià to Grant Achatz, high end chefs have been perfecting the art of fusing culinary excellence with theatrical fireworks.
Genius chef Gaggan Anand carries on that tradition at his eponymous Bangkok restaurant where diners are treated to a menu of 22 dishes that lean on his Indian roots and whimsical nature. "We are an extremely radical restaurant," he said. Case in point: At Gaggan you might end up being served street rat and brains with beet juice may end up on the table (not to worry, the preparation isn't as billed).
Gaggan brought his mad-scientest approach to cooking at the Diner Designed luncheon to celebrate the launch of Future Menus 2025. For his first dish, he presented a white plate with a fruity stencil of the Future Menus logo. Those in attendance were instructed to lick the plate clean – of course, they happily obliged. An orange orb filled with passionfruit, orange, and guava juice followed and when the lights flicked off, it magically illuminated. Gaggan encouraged everyone to capture the experience on their camera in case anyone dared to question whether a glow in the dark dessert wasn't just a figment of their imagination.
