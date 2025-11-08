The Biggest Food Trends Of 2025: Diner Designed Puts The Customer First

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're all familiar with that old adage: The customer is always right. In recent years, chefs and restaurateurs have taken that notion to a whole other level, going above and beyond to cater to their clientele. That commitment to keying in on customer satisfaction is the basis behind Diner Designed, one of four trends highlighted in Unilever Food Solutions' annual Future Menus report.

While some restaurants stand by a strict "no substitutions" policy, many are moving in the opposite direction. Beyond a mindfulness of dietary restrictions and allergies, there has been a push towards full menu customization meeting a customer demand for a choose-your-own-adventure approach to their dining experience.

With Gen Z diners asserting themselves as tastemakers, bigger and bolder is becoming a key mantra expressed in both flavor and presentation as social media takes centerstage as a means of expression and promotion. And of course, the industry isn't immune from AI which is playing an increasing role in gauging the full spectrum of customer wants and needs. The future of dining is now.