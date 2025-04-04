The Biggest Food Trends Of 2025: Street Food Is Going Couture

Before you sink your teeth into what Street Food Couture truly represents, it is important to get a sense of what it's not. Forget taking a tried and true street food staple like moo ping and simply wrapping the Thai pork skewer in gold leaf – in other words, putting lipstick on a pig for TikTok clout just won't do.

"You definitely don't want to just be like, 'here's your beef taco and I'm going to shove some caviar on it and you're going to give me $39 for it,' which I think sometimes is the perception," says Brandon Collins, Corporate Executive Chef for Unilever Food Solutions, North America. According to Collins, "Is there a reason why you're doing this?" should be the fundamental question that is at the heart of creating each dish, rather than simply whipping something up for the sake of appearing "super cool and trendy."

Of course, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the best of both worlds: bringing a personalized spin to a street food classic with creative flourishes that offer both style and substance.

Collins recognizes that several elements can be at play. A standard carne asada taco can be transformed by swapping flap meat for wood-fired grilled ribeye steak and splashing on a few dashes of house-fermented hot sauce for a touch of heat and dazzling complexity. "You're able to elevate not only the ingredients that are being put into the taco, but elevate the actual vision that is behind that taco as well," he says. "And I think that's when people are more comfortable spending a little bit more money on it."