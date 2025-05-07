The Biggest Food Trends Of 2025: Borderless Cuisine Is Building Culinary Bridges

Perhaps no chef currently exemplifies the core of Borderless Cuisine and the depths of its culinary potential better than chef Santiago Lastra. His groundbreaking restaurant Kol took the London food scene by storm when it opened in 2020 (it currently sits at number 17 on the World's Best 50 Best Restaurants list and boasts a Michelin star).

The genius of Kol stems from Lastra's commitment to bringing the flavors of his Mexican upbringing and recontextualizing them in order to adapt to his new surroundings. "We get inspired by ideas and flavors and memories of Mexico, and we apply British ingredients into that in an artistic form," Lastra told the crowd at the Future Menus 2025 celebration at Hive, Unilever Food Solutions' Innovation Centre. "What we try to do is to base on science ... And the most important thing for us is Mexican flavor. So we have one rule in the restaurant: that things have to taste Mexican."

It comes as no surprise that removing the cornerstone ingredients from Mexican cuisine and filling in the gaps with what's available locally is quite the feat, and it took years of trial and error (and lessons in chemistry) for Lastra to figure out how to hit the right flavor notes. In fact, he likened the process to playing the piano. "I've been playing those chords correctly the whole time, and Mexican food has been around these natural pairings without me noticing them," he said.

At the Future Menus event, Lastra dazzled the crowd by preparing his version of guacamole which eschews the traditional avocado base for ingredients native to the UK such as hemp seeds and gooseberries. The result was something familiar: the creamy, tangy and nutty notes that make guacamole so beloved, but transformed into a dish unique to Lastra and his continent hopping experience.