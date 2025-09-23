The Biggest Food Trends On Plates Right Now – Chefs Are Exploring Their Culinary Roots

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It should come as no surprise that change is a prevalent theme for Future Menus, Unilever Food Solutions' annual roundup of the biggest food trends of the year. After all, diners are always craving something new and exciting, and that insatiable hunger for the next big thing is a driver for exciting evolutions in food and beverage.

Future Menus Vol. 3 certainly lives up to that expectation, identifying four prominent trends right now – Street Food Couture, Borderless Cuisine, Diner Designed, and Culinary Roots. You may remember from previous Food Republic articles that Street Food Couture captures the demand for elevating classic street food dishes from countries such as Mexico, India, South Korea, and the Philippines to exciting new boundaries of taste (and social media notoriety). Borderless Cuisine celebrates the ever-expanding international cross-pollination of ingredients and cooking techniques, and Diner Designed is inspired by innovations such as AI and new levels of personalization. This article focuses on Culinary Roots, a trend that seems to take a U-turn from the road to tomorrow to recognize a growing taste for nostalgia, with chefs honoring their cultural heritage by preparing traditional recipes made with indigenous ingredients.

While these dishes may be familiar regionally, their proliferation is opening a whole new audience of diners looking to explore cuisines that are brand new to them but carry a rich history. While celebrating the past, chefs are also bringing a sense of self into these classics, infusing a modern spin on familiar favorites without sacrificing their cultural identity.