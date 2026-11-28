Ditch Plain Mayo: Spread This Flavorful Ingredient On Bread For Crispy Grilled Cheese
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Grilled cheese is a simple sandwich at its core; it can technically be made with just bread and cheese and nothing else. Of course, when something is so basic, that opens the door to a great deal of embellishment and creativity. For example, some people use butter in their pan to toast the bread and get it nice and crusty, while others, including the sandwich magicians at Disneyland, spread mayo on the outside of the sandwich to achieve a crispier texture. If that latter step appeals to you, but it just feels like something is missing, try some mayo-adjacent garlic aioli instead.
While mayonnaise is made from egg yolks and oil, traditional aioli is an emulsion of olive oil and garlic. However, many commercial aiolis are actually just garlic-flavored mayo, with egg yolks used as a binder. Whatever the case, and however it's marketed, garlic aioli is an even more tasty spread that achieves the same crispy results as mayo, thanks to its oil content, with the addition of all the savory, slightly nutty pungency that garlic brings to the table. The spread is a simple way to add more depth of flavor to your sandwich without compromising on that craveable texture.
How to elevate grilled cheese with easy garlic aioli
If you're wondering where you can find garlic aioli, good news — it's available at most major grocery stores or supermarkets, typically in the condiment aisle. You can even find it on Amazon. But if you want more control over the ingredients and flavor, you might consider making your own version at home. Even if you're a bit short on time, there's also a shortcut worth trying. You can transform store-bought mayo into aioli with just two ingredients (minced garlic and lemon juice), plus a little kosher salt.
Whatever the provenance of your garlicky spread, it couldn't be easier to use. Simply apply a layer to the outside of two slices of bread, and place them aioli-side down in a warm pan. If you're a die-hard fan of crispiness, as well as a garlic lover who can't get enough, you might actually spread the aioli on both sides of each slice of bread. Toast one side of each slice, flip, and then add your cheese (and whatever else you might want to include) and cook as usual.
Of course, garlic complements a wide range of savory flavors, so if you wanted to include bacon, play around with different cheeses beyond just American or cheddar, or top your cheese with a scoop of chili, the aioli would complement all of these options. You could even roast the garlic before adding it to your aioli for a sweeter, mellower flavor that adds another layer of depth to your grilled cheese.