If you're wondering where you can find garlic aioli, good news — it's available at most major grocery stores or supermarkets, typically in the condiment aisle. You can even find it on Amazon. But if you want more control over the ingredients and flavor, you might consider making your own version at home. Even if you're a bit short on time, there's also a shortcut worth trying. You can transform store-bought mayo into aioli with just two ingredients (minced garlic and lemon juice), plus a little kosher salt.

Whatever the provenance of your garlicky spread, it couldn't be easier to use. Simply apply a layer to the outside of two slices of bread, and place them aioli-side down in a warm pan. If you're a die-hard fan of crispiness, as well as a garlic lover who can't get enough, you might actually spread the aioli on both sides of each slice of bread. Toast one side of each slice, flip, and then add your cheese (and whatever else you might want to include) and cook as usual.

Of course, garlic complements a wide range of savory flavors, so if you wanted to include bacon, play around with different cheeses beyond just American or cheddar, or top your cheese with a scoop of chili, the aioli would complement all of these options. You could even roast the garlic before adding it to your aioli for a sweeter, mellower flavor that adds another layer of depth to your grilled cheese.