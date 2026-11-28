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Apple cider vinegar continues to be a much-loved pantry item that boasts a bounty of uses. Many applaud ACV for its proclaimed health benefits, with some believing it to aid with gut health, not to mention its numerous culinary and cleaning applications. Often, when shopping for apple cider vinegar, one brand immediately comes to mind: Bragg.

Yet Bragg's popularity has declined in recent years for numerous reasons. Some have steered away from the brand after its 2019 buyout, in which a group of investors (including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom) acquired the company, preferring instead to support smaller companies. Others simply find the cost to be too high. Additionally, Bragg has recently come under fire, with rumors swarming that the company has altered the formula for its signature ACV in some way. While Bragg adamantly states on its website that its recipe has remained unchanged, consumers have been finding themselves looking at possible substitutes for its most popular product.

Despite your reasons for seeking alternate ACVs, you'll find no shortage of options. For those looking for apple cider vinegar brands that boast the distinguishing features of Bragg, like being raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, organic, and containing the "mother," there are plenty of comparable options to explore. Whether you're looking to clean your kitchen with apple cider vinegar or wield it to make a delicious burger sauce, we've rounded up a range of high-quality ACV brands to swap for Bragg.

Note: prices listed are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.