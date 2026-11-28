11 Of The Best Apple Cider Vinegar Brands To Buy Instead Of Bragg
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Apple cider vinegar continues to be a much-loved pantry item that boasts a bounty of uses. Many applaud ACV for its proclaimed health benefits, with some believing it to aid with gut health, not to mention its numerous culinary and cleaning applications. Often, when shopping for apple cider vinegar, one brand immediately comes to mind: Bragg.
Yet Bragg's popularity has declined in recent years for numerous reasons. Some have steered away from the brand after its 2019 buyout, in which a group of investors (including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom) acquired the company, preferring instead to support smaller companies. Others simply find the cost to be too high. Additionally, Bragg has recently come under fire, with rumors swarming that the company has altered the formula for its signature ACV in some way. While Bragg adamantly states on its website that its recipe has remained unchanged, consumers have been finding themselves looking at possible substitutes for its most popular product.
Despite your reasons for seeking alternate ACVs, you'll find no shortage of options. For those looking for apple cider vinegar brands that boast the distinguishing features of Bragg, like being raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, organic, and containing the "mother," there are plenty of comparable options to explore. Whether you're looking to clean your kitchen with apple cider vinegar or wield it to make a delicious burger sauce, we've rounded up a range of high-quality ACV brands to swap for Bragg.
Note: prices listed are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Mother Earth
Supporters of Mother Earth Organic Apple Cider Vinegar have found it to be an excellent substitute for Bragg. It is USDA organic-certified, non-GMO project verified, and gluten-free, making it a great option for those seeking a raw ACV that is unfiltered and unpasteurized.
Fans declare this Mother Earth Organic Apple Cider Vinegar to be high-quality, have a pleasant flavor, and an overall great value. They also love that you can actually see the "mother." One reviewer found it to be much smoother and more flavorful than expected, noting there was no overwhelming odor when opening the bottle and the flavor would be great for marinades and salad dressings. Others praise its versatility for both everyday cooking and household uses along with the excellent value for the price.
Better yet, Mother Earth Organic Apple Cider Vinegar can currently be found in three sizes, so you're never forced to buy a bigger bottle than necessary. The 16-ounce currently retails for $14.99, the 32-ounce is $19.99, and the larger 64-ounce is $24.99.
2. Fairchild's
Fans adore Fairchild's Organic Raw & Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar, with several calling it superior to Bragg. Buyers find it tastes smoother, with a flavor that isn't too strong, despite having no water added. That's right — Fairchild's ACV is one of the few apple cider vinegar brands to boast being completely undiluted, and fans have noticed the difference.
ACV enthusiasts love the flavor of Fairchild's product, with one Amazon reviewer noting, "It's what apple cider vinegar should taste like," making the Bragg brand pale in comparison. Another refers to Fairchild's Organic Raw & Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar as the real deal, loving the large, 32-ounce glass container and the rich hue. While also great for cooking, those seeking an ACV particularly for gut health find this product to be gentle on the stomach despite being full-strength.
Fairchild's uses only Washington State apples in its recipe, selecting juice-grade fruit only, and you'll find no apple core, scraps, or concentrate. The result? An ACV that is unfiltered, unpasteurized, and full-strength, always bottled with the "mother," and shipped directly from Fairchild's hilltop site in Fruitland, Idaho. Currently, Fairchild's Organic Raw & Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar retails for around $23.99 per 32-ounce bottle.
3. Mantova
A proud product of Italy, Mantova Organic Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar presents an ACV that is isn't heated, filtered, or pasteurized. Supporters adore this ACV, with one reviewer on Amazon calling the flavor "clean and crisp." Several champion it for containing plenty of that precious substance known as the "mother," and others say it's a great buy for the price. ACV enthusiasts also highlight the beautiful dark amber color and consistency of this product, declaring it to work wonderfully in all types of uses, from broths to tinctures.
Some buyers proclaim it to be better than Bragg, with a more palatable flavor that is both sweet and delightfully fermented. Buyers report Mantova to be a high-quality product, tasting smoother than many other ACV options. Rich with probiotics and USDA-certified Organic, Mantova Organic Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar is a great product for those looking for an ACV rich with probiotics and a mellow flavor. As to the cost, a 34-ounce bottle of this ACV can be found online for $9.99.
4. Trader Joe's
Next time you're shopping for affordable spices or must-have cleaning products at Trader Joe's, make sure to grab a bottle of apple cider vinegar as well. Trader Joe's Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar ranks as a particularly popular substitute for Bragg given its great taste and affordable price tag. Advertised as an unfiltered, unpasteurized ACV that contains plenty of that cloudy substance known as the "mother," it checks all the same boxes as Bragg at a much lower cost. A product Trader Joe's promotes as being great for everything from pickling red onions to elevating soups, sauces, and salad dressings, it stands as a notable ACV that perfectly balances quality and cost.
Unlike other ACVs that can harbor an overly strong, ethanol-like odor, Trader Joe's ACV will never have you pinching your nose at its sour smell. One avid supporter states it is the only brand they've truly enjoyed after trying countless other versions. Instead, Trader Joe's Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar carries a bold taste and aroma that is signature of an unpasteurized ACV, perfectly packaged in an appealing glass bottle. Better yet is the price. This product is quite the steal for $2.99 per 16.9-ounce bottle, especially when compared to Bragg's $10.99 per 16-ounce container.
5. Lucy's
To those looking to support smaller, family-owned companies through their pantry purchases, Lucy's Apple Cider Vinegar is a great choice. Lucy's is well-known in the apple cider vinegar game for making its raw, unfiltered, golden-hued ACV from organic apples free of Apeel coating. Like Bragg, this apple cider vinegar boasts being USDA Organic certified, non-GMO Project Verified, and bottled with a naturally fermented mother. Shoppers love supporting this US-based, family owned business, finding the brand's ACV to be great for everything from cleaning to cooking.
One reviewer on Amazon called Lucy's Apple Cider Vinegar "a direct replacement for Bragg's before they went corporate," applauding the deep reddish hue and noticeable mother you can clearly see. In addition to being a product from a small company, buyers also adore the mellowness of this particular product, noting Lucy's is much smoother than other ACV offerings with a milder flavor. As a result, fans declare it's great splashed on salads or dashed into bone broth.
Although pricier than other ACVs, buyers find the cost to be worth it and recommend it over name brands, describing Lucy's quality as exceptional. One buyer calls this ACV a top-shelf option, claiming you'll be converted to this brand after trying it. Packaged in a 34-ounce bottle, Lucy's Apple Cider Vinegar retails for $24.99 for a single bottle or $39.99 for a two-pack.
6. Heinz
For those looking for lower cost apple cider vinegar options, or those that don't need an ACV bottled with the "mother," Heinz may be your brand. Heinz All Natural Apple Cider Vinegar is a product priced competitively for its quality, costing just $3.99 per 32-ounce bottle. An apple cider vinegar that is filtered for clarity with a reliable 5% acidity, Heinz advertises it as ideal for both canning and pickling in addition to other cleaning and culinary applications.
What do consumers have to say? Backers of this ACV praise it for having a tangy, crisp, and sweet flavor. Supporters adamantly recommend this product for marinades and salad dressings, calling it a versatile pantry staple. Another ACV buff who's used Heinz apple cider vinegar since childhood says it has served them well, insisting they'll never switch. The generous size of the bottle is praised as well. Even better, this ACV comes in several sizes to choose from. Available in 16-, 32-, and 64-ounce bottles, as well as a whopping gallon size container, Heinz can be found at numerous retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and many grocery stores.
7. Willy's
A brand based in Herefordshire, U.K., Willy's ACV is made from organic apples sourced from the company's own regenerative farm. Yet the base of this British apple cider vinegar isn't just any old fruit. The orchards from which Willy's apples are plucked are more than 3 centuries old. The brand also creates its products with its environmental impact in mind, undertaking sustainable agricultural practices and managing its carbon footprint by utilizing solar energy to power its manufacturing site.
All you need to do is try this product to taste the results. One regular ACV buyer calls Willy's the best-tasting product they've ever tried, professing they fell in love after the first sip. Another satisfied buyer on Amazon states Willys ACV "blows Bragg's out of the water," containing a bright apple flavor and hint of sweetness. A product described as better than many commercial options, supporters are impressed by Willy's ACV, appreciating how the product is devoid of bitter or harsh flavors.
Apple cider vinegar enthusiasts praise this product for its potent taste, noting it's powerful flavor mixes well with juice and other liquids. Customers find it ideal for making immunity-boosting fire cider or adding a kick to mocktails. Others describe it as wonderful for culinary applications, delighting in using it on salads or for dressing fresh tomatoes. A product that is USDA-certified organic and bottled with the "mother" in dark glass containers, Willy's ACV can be found in a 16.9-ounce bottle for $9.27.
8. Wedderspoon
If you're looking for a product with a sweeter bite, then Wedderspoon Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar might be your brand. This ACV is "the perfect tonic for those of us who have been buying Braggs and a jar of honey, and making it ourselves," as one Amazon reviewer notes. Made from cold-pressed apples, this unpasteurized and unfiltered ACV is made without chemical processing, leading to a product that features the much-desired "mother." Better yet, it contains an added dose of authentic manuka honey, making it perfect for adding to teas and tonics.
A product some supporters have called the best ACV they've ever had, they love the sweet taste that blossoms into a tangy, sour flavor at the end. While other brands may cause discomfort, Wedderson fans declare this product doesn't cause heartburn even if taken before bed. Available in a 25-ounce bottle for $11.99, Wedderspoon Apple Cider Vinegar can be found online, delivering this enticing New Zealand-imported ACV right to your door.
9. 365 by Whole Foods Market
365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar is another competitively priced option that's much less expensive than Bragg. An ACV that is raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, and bottled with the probiotic-rich "mother," this brand prides itself on being made from American apples in addition to being non-GMO, kosher, and vegan certified.
As such, many have found it to be an admirable substitute for the better-known Bragg brand. In terms of taste, one Amazon reviewer says, "I can't tell it apart from the [sic] Braggs." Fans describe the flavor as potent and fragrant, never tasting watered down. Another eager fan hails 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Raw ACV for its consistent quality, finding it "elevates everything from my morning wellness shots to homemade salad dressings and marinades. Available at Whole Foods and online, 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar retails for around $6.79 for a 32-ounce container.
10. White House
Looking for an apple cider vinegar brand that clearly states where its apples come from? Family owned and located in Winchester, Virginia, for more than a century, White House Foods operates right next to the Shenandoah Valley apple orchards it makes its ACV from. The long-standing brand continues to offer its flagship item in multiple varieties, spanning from non-GMO project verified ACVs to those that are raw, unfiltered, and organic.
Despite the range of products offered, fans appear to fancy the unfiltered White House Raw Apple Cider Vinegar in particular. Buyers heartily enjoy the taste, loving how the "mother" gives its a bold flavor. A versatile apple cider vinegar, people also admire its affordable price and multipurpose nature, finding it adaptable for use in drinks, salad dressings, and marinating.
A 32-ounce container of White House Organic Apple Cider Vinegar can be purchased for about $5.69, although larger 64- and 128-ounce options are also available. Smaller 16-ounce bottles can be found as well, including those flavored with lemon, honey, or ginger and citrus.
11. Kirkland
If you're looking to stock up on a high-quality apple cider vinegar, Costco is likely your ultimate destination. Here, you'll find a three-pack of 32-ounce bottles of Kirkland Signature Organic Apple Cider Vinegar for just $11.23. A product that is Kosher and USDA-certified Organic, fans appreciate that this ACV brand is bottled with the "mother," loving its raw, unfiltered nature.
In Consumer Lab's recent testing of apple cider vinegars, Kirkland Signature Organic Apple Cider Vinegar was named the top pick, having just as many high quality characteristics of other products like Bragg at a fraction of the cost. Many seem to agree. One Kirkland supporter who switched to Kirkland's brand 2 years ago, states it works the same as Bragg in all their recipes. Additionally, many praise the price and generous bottle size.
Methodology
To determine which ACVs were a comparable substitute for Bragg, we looked at several factors, including price, customer reviews, and the quality of ingredients used. We then selected brands that included signature characteristics of Bragg, like being raw, unfiltered, unpasteurized, organic, and containing the "mother." One filtered brand was included as well, for those who prefer a clarified apple cider vinegar.