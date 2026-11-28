Start with any simple pumpkin bread recipe. It's best to make it ahead of time, generally at least a day or so before, so it will be completely cooled, rather than hot out of the oven (and thus likely to fall apart). For the custard (or batter), you can use the standard formula of eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon — or add cardamom, allspice, and a pinch of brown sugar for more flavor and caramelization. You'll want your bread slices half an inch to an inch thick — too thin, and they'll dry out in the pan; too thick, and they won't heat through completely without the exterior burning.

Most basic pumpkin breads are spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, but you can spread your wings a little with ginger and anise for an aromatic kick of spice, salt to highlight the other seasonings, or molasses for some robust, rustic undertones. And for a big pop of flavor, try a bit of Chinese five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, fennel seeds, clove, star anise, and Sichuan pepper that will really wake up your taste buds. Pumpkin bread with chopped nuts or chocolate chips also works beautifully for French toast.

You can even make your bread weeks ahead of time and store it in the freezer, covered in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, or prep individual slices and freeze them in plastic, separated with parchment paper inside an airtight container. Just be sure to thaw them so that they don't go into your egg mix completely frozen. And when the French toast is cooked and it's time for plating, you can take the pumpkin theme to the next level with some shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas) on top for a festive touch of crunch.