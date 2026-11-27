Whether it's Worcestershire sauce or a freshly brewed cup of coffee, there are plenty of creative marinades that'll give your steak a super tender texture. What unites all these hacks is one secret component: acidity. Another pantry essential loaded with it that will bring some delicious Asian-inspired flair to your next steak is sriracha.

Originating in Thailand, sriracha is a hugely popular tangy, garlicky chili sauce made from a blend of chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and salt, and is best known in the U.S. for the iconic rooster-labeled bottle from Huy Fong Foods. Sriracha can help tenderize meat because of its vinegar content, with the acetic acid helping break down proteins on the surface of the meat. This marinade can be particularly useful with tougher cuts like flank or round steak. These cuts are often cheaper than well-marbled ones like ribeye or New York strip, but that comes at the cost of natural tenderness.

Because the marinade is acidic, it only needs 30 minutes to a few hours in the fridge to get to work, and overly long soaks are best avoided, as they can leave the outside of the meat mushy. Sriracha has a naturally thick, ketchup-like consistency, so it helps to thin it with a splash of liquid like soy sauce, lime juice, or even oil, which turns it into a pourable marinade that coats every inch of the surface. For even coverage, toss the steak in a zip-top bag and leave it there to marinate. To tenderize tougher cuts even further, slice the steak thinly against the grain after cooking, which shortens the muscle fibers for an easier, more satisfying bite.