New York Strip Vs Ribeye: How Do These Steaks Differ?

Each is a king of beef in their own right, but what is the difference between New York strip and ribeye? The practical differences in taste and cooking requirements between both cuts come down to two elements: fat and location on the cow. Marbled ones, like ribeyes, have more fat, making for juicier, richer meat. Muscles that cows rarely use, like New York strips and ribeyes, are extremely tender as they contain less connective tissue (aka collagen) and have a lush, meaty taste that tougher proteins lack.

Butchers divide a cow into eight different primal cuts, large sections of beef that they process into subprimal cuts, which become individual steaks. For example, the rib section primal breaks down into rib roast subprimal before dividing into individual ribeyes. The short loin primal becomes loins and then New York strips, tenderloins, and T-bones.

All beef is created equally, but that doesn't mean you can treat them the same. Understanding the anatomical differences between New York strips and ribeyes and how these differences play into different cooking best practices is key to getting the most out of both cuts.