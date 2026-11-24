5 Reasons You Shouldn't Get Costco Delivered
A Costco membership is like a real-life, grown-up golden ticket, your passport to bulk-buy deals and steals, as well as its incomparable food court, including the hands-down best menu item, the hot dog and soda combo. It's a terrific shopping option, especially when you have a large family or you're shopping to feed a lot of mouths, as for a party or holiday gathering. While Costco does want to encourage its shoppers to come into its stores and take a look around (and perhaps buy a few things off-the-cuff), the major warehouse chain has also partnered with third-party shopping apps to offer same-day delivery of its goods. But it might not be the best option when you need your Costco fix.
Starting in 2017 with limited availability through Instacart, and now expanding to almost the entire country in 2026 with Uber Eats and DoorDash, Costco's delivery definitely has its positives, but the program isn't without its pitfalls, too. From higher prices to unpredictable delivery times, we're going to highlight several reasons you should maybe think twice before having Costco groceries delivered so that you can weigh your options and make the best decision for yourself.
Delivery is often far more expensive
While Costco's delivery option does allow nonmembers to shop at the warehouse, the company charges higher prices for most items ordered through the apps, helping offset delivery-related costs. And then there is the actual cost of the deliveries themselves, service fees, plus tips for the drivers, to the point where you might pay as much as 30% to 40% more than if you just shopped in-store.
There can be delays on delivery
If you've ever ordered takeout through DoorDash or Uber Eats, or groceries through Instacart, you might have found that the actual delivery took place long after the original drop-off time you were quoted. And the same thing can happen with Costco same-day delivery, which is a major pitfall if you have company coming over by a certain time and you need to prepare dinner or snacks.
Someone else picks all your food
When you are particular about your produce or search through packages of meat until you find just the right size and price, you might want to think twice about having your Costco order delivered. That's because you have to surrender nearly all control over what goes into your cart (though you can leave notes and instructions for your shoppers), and some shoppers are more careful, considerate, and, well, competent than others.
Not everything in-store may be available online
Most items that are available in stores will be visible and available for purchase through apps like Instacart and Uber Eats for same-day delivery. But it's worth noting that Costco also offers two-day delivery, and you may find favorite items missing from its selection. Redditors theorize this may be because the two-day delivery items are sourced from Costco Business Centers, which carry slightly different products.
Some shoppers report bumpy appliance deliveries
Finally, Costco also delivers large appliances, so if you're weighing the pros and cons of buying a refrigerator through the warehouse chain, just know that some customers on Reddit have reported miscommunication, sometimes over information as basic as the delivery date, with one user even calling the experience "a nightmare."