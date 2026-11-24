A Costco membership is like a real-life, grown-up golden ticket, your passport to bulk-buy deals and steals, as well as its incomparable food court, including the hands-down best menu item, the hot dog and soda combo. It's a terrific shopping option, especially when you have a large family or you're shopping to feed a lot of mouths, as for a party or holiday gathering. While Costco does want to encourage its shoppers to come into its stores and take a look around (and perhaps buy a few things off-the-cuff), the major warehouse chain has also partnered with third-party shopping apps to offer same-day delivery of its goods. But it might not be the best option when you need your Costco fix.

Starting in 2017 with limited availability through Instacart, and now expanding to almost the entire country in 2026 with Uber Eats and DoorDash, Costco's delivery definitely has its positives, but the program isn't without its pitfalls, too. From higher prices to unpredictable delivery times, we're going to highlight several reasons you should maybe think twice before having Costco groceries delivered so that you can weigh your options and make the best decision for yourself.