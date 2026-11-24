Everybody celebrates Italy for pizza, pasta, and gelato, and while they're classics for a reason, we implore you to explore Italy's unrivaled gastronomic tapestry a little deeper. Trust us, there are some serious gems hidden just beneath the surface. One of our favorite Italian street foods that you need to try is porchetta, Italy's answer to crispy pork belly. Irresistibly crunchy and bursting with indulgent flavors, it makes for a seriously delicious sandwich filler.

Porchetta is a style of pork roast, but is completely unique in its preparation. It's typically made from a whole deboned pig or a large cut of pork belly, which is laid flat and heavily rubbed on the inside with salt, garlic, and black pepper, alongside quintessential Italian seasonings like rosemary, sage, and fennel seeds. The pork is then rolled back together and slow-roasted for several hours, allowing the interior to turn soft and tender while the skin develops a beautiful crackling.

Porchetta is a meal in itself, but goes even better in a sandwich. Start out with a thick Italian white bread, something that won't turn soggy when paired with the pork's rich meat juices and sauces — ciabatta or focaccia work perfectly here. To balance the richness, add something bright with a little zing. We think salsa verde is an excellent choice, since the lemon juice and vinegar bring a sharp acidity, while fresh parsley keeps the heavy roast from feeling cloying — it pairs perfectly with a Cuban interpretation of the recipe as well. Rather than piling on thick slabs of porchetta, slice it thinly, so it stays tender and folds nearly into the bread, and make sure every sandwich gets a few pieces of the crackling skin for a satisfying crunch. As for what else to put on the sandwich, draw inspiration from Bobby Flay's favorite Roman porchetta sandwich.