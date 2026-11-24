This Classic Italian Sandwich Is Extra Crispy & Delicious
Everybody celebrates Italy for pizza, pasta, and gelato, and while they're classics for a reason, we implore you to explore Italy's unrivaled gastronomic tapestry a little deeper. Trust us, there are some serious gems hidden just beneath the surface. One of our favorite Italian street foods that you need to try is porchetta, Italy's answer to crispy pork belly. Irresistibly crunchy and bursting with indulgent flavors, it makes for a seriously delicious sandwich filler.
Porchetta is a style of pork roast, but is completely unique in its preparation. It's typically made from a whole deboned pig or a large cut of pork belly, which is laid flat and heavily rubbed on the inside with salt, garlic, and black pepper, alongside quintessential Italian seasonings like rosemary, sage, and fennel seeds. The pork is then rolled back together and slow-roasted for several hours, allowing the interior to turn soft and tender while the skin develops a beautiful crackling.
Porchetta is a meal in itself, but goes even better in a sandwich. Start out with a thick Italian white bread, something that won't turn soggy when paired with the pork's rich meat juices and sauces — ciabatta or focaccia work perfectly here. To balance the richness, add something bright with a little zing. We think salsa verde is an excellent choice, since the lemon juice and vinegar bring a sharp acidity, while fresh parsley keeps the heavy roast from feeling cloying — it pairs perfectly with a Cuban interpretation of the recipe as well. Rather than piling on thick slabs of porchetta, slice it thinly, so it stays tender and folds nearly into the bread, and make sure every sandwich gets a few pieces of the crackling skin for a satisfying crunch. As for what else to put on the sandwich, draw inspiration from Bobby Flay's favorite Roman porchetta sandwich.
Tips and tricks for the perfect porchetta sandwich
You should have no problem finding pre-rolled porchetta at the butcher, but why not save your money and make it at home instead? We promise it's not as intimidating as it looks. For the juiciest cut that's also easiest to roll and inexpensive, pick up a skin-on pork belly. Its exceptionally high fat content keeps the roast moist and makes it incredibly forgiving to work with, so even the least confident cooks won't have to worry about overcooking it.
Porchetta is the star of the sandwich, and it's the crackling skin that really steals the show, so getting it earth-shatteringly crispy is essential. Here, the secret to a crunchy crust is dryness, so before you get to work on seasoning, leave the pork uncovered in the fridge overnight to let the surface dry out. Many cooks also salt the meat generously before its rest, which draws out even more moisture. And before roasting, it's good practice to pat the skin completely dry, since any lingering moisture turns to steam and keeps the skin from crisping.
To keep the sandwich from turning into a soggy mess, it's essential to let your porchetta rest for around 15 to 30 minutes after roasting. It might be tempting to carve it right away and admire your hard work, but slicing too soon sends the flavorful juices flooding into the chopping board and then straight into the bread, which even the sturdiest ciabatta can't hold back. The logic is the same as with steak because resting gives the juices time to redistribute through the muscle, leaving the meat deliciously tender and flavorful.