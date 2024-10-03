The Roman Delicacy That Bobby Flay Claims Is The 'Perfect Italian Sandwich'

It's fair to say that celebrity chef Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about sandwiches. After all, one of the things he's known for is his burger restaurant, and his favorite late-night meal happens to be a sandwich, too. And when he's in Rome, he doesn't miss the opportunity to seek out what he calls the "perfect Italian sandwich" from the highly rated sandwich shop La Vita è Un Mozzico.

With tender porchetta and its crispy skin, a healthy portion of stracciatella, and a generous smear of pesto, the sandwich appears to be hearty and layered with flavor. Plus, the sandwich fillings are flanked by pizza bianca. Crisp on the outside and slightly chewy, the bread is what you might use to make a traditional white pizza and adds another element of flavor and texture to the sandwich. And while La Vita è Un Mozzico serves it hot off a sandwich press, it can easily be made as a cold sandwich, too.