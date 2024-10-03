The Roman Delicacy That Bobby Flay Claims Is The 'Perfect Italian Sandwich'
It's fair to say that celebrity chef Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about sandwiches. After all, one of the things he's known for is his burger restaurant, and his favorite late-night meal happens to be a sandwich, too. And when he's in Rome, he doesn't miss the opportunity to seek out what he calls the "perfect Italian sandwich" from the highly rated sandwich shop La Vita è Un Mozzico.
With tender porchetta and its crispy skin, a healthy portion of stracciatella, and a generous smear of pesto, the sandwich appears to be hearty and layered with flavor. Plus, the sandwich fillings are flanked by pizza bianca. Crisp on the outside and slightly chewy, the bread is what you might use to make a traditional white pizza and adds another element of flavor and texture to the sandwich. And while La Vita è Un Mozzico serves it hot off a sandwich press, it can easily be made as a cold sandwich, too.
What is porchetta?
Porchetta's roots are in Italy, though the specific region of its origin isn't completely clear. The popular, centuries-old dish is traditionally made from a young pig. After the bones have been taken out and the meat is flattened, it's seasoned with salt and pepper, as well as herbs and seasonings that can range from garlic and rosemary to fennel or sage, depending on where it's prepared. Once seasoned, it's rolled and wrapped with twine and allowed to cure before being slow-cooked. The final result is succulent, smoky meat infused with herbal flavor and encased in crispy skin.
Porchetta can be sliced and eaten as is — in fact, it's sometimes served for Christmas dinner in Italy. Throughout the country, it is also served as street food and in the form of porchetta sandwiches, like the one Bobby Flay enjoyed from La Vita è Un Mozzico. While the sandwich often consists of purely bread and meat, other toppings or spreads can be added, like cheese, pesto, salsa verde, or veggies like greens or onions. And, while Flay's fillings were sandwiched in between slices of pizza bianco, making some crusty bread will do just as well.