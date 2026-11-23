Give Canned Baked Beans A Delicious Upgrade With A Drizzle Of This Ingredient (Hint: It's Not Honey)
When you need a side to go along with your main dinner entree and you need one fast, it's reassuring to know that shelf-stable, pantry-sitting canned goods have got your back. Included in Food Republic's list of inexpensive canned foods you'll use all the time are beans, and along with the plain black or red varieties (which typically need to be combined with other ingredients to make a reasonable side), you could also reach for scrumptious, creamy baked beans. But while they're totally fine heated up straight from the can, they can certainly benefit from a drizzle of molasses.
Molasses might not be the first thing you think of when you consider add-ins, but many homemade recipes call for it, and for good reason. Made by boiling down sugarcane juice or refining sugar, the rich, thick syrup is slightly smoky and sweet, with robust, burnt caramel notes, making it a perfect match for deepening the flavor of sometimes weak-tasting canned baked beans and bringing them closer to homemade.
It is for this reason that molasses is also preferable to honey here. Honey is intensely sweet, can taste almost floral at times, and has a delicate flavor, whereas molasses is bolder and has a meatier taste that can make its presence known among the other ingredients in the dish.
How to use molasses in canned baked beans (plus some substitutions)
It's important to note that there are three main types of molasses: light, dark, and blackstrap, and they each have different flavor profiles. For canned baked beans, you'll likely want to stick with light or dark because blackstrap is intensely bitter (also, light is the sweetest of the three, so if sweetness is important to you, go with that one). If you're heating the beans on the stove, you can start by drizzling in about half a tablespoon of molasses per 28-ounce can, bringing the mixture to a boil, and then simmering for about 10 minutes. If you're baking them, likewise, just stir in the molasses before putting the dish in the oven — it couldn't be simpler.
If you don't have any molasses sitting about, don't panic. There are plenty of other additions that can help upgrade canned baked beans and make them taste less, well, pantry-fied. Take brown sugar, for example — did you know that it's often just white sugar and molasses combined? A little bit will still bring that sweet contrast to balance out the savory flavors and give you a deeper, more complex finish.
Another great option is one you might normally use on your pancakes: maple syrup. You don't want to use the fake stuff that's primarily made of corn syrup and artificial flavors and colors, but rather 100% real Grade A maple syrup for the best flavor. Its sweetness again deliciously contrasts with and enhances the canned baked beans' savoriness, while the maple flavor adds its unique caramelly, toffee-like notes to the dish.