When you need a side to go along with your main dinner entree and you need one fast, it's reassuring to know that shelf-stable, pantry-sitting canned goods have got your back. Included in Food Republic's list of inexpensive canned foods you'll use all the time are beans, and along with the plain black or red varieties (which typically need to be combined with other ingredients to make a reasonable side), you could also reach for scrumptious, creamy baked beans. But while they're totally fine heated up straight from the can, they can certainly benefit from a drizzle of molasses.

Molasses might not be the first thing you think of when you consider add-ins, but many homemade recipes call for it, and for good reason. Made by boiling down sugarcane juice or refining sugar, the rich, thick syrup is slightly smoky and sweet, with robust, burnt caramel notes, making it a perfect match for deepening the flavor of sometimes weak-tasting canned baked beans and bringing them closer to homemade.

It is for this reason that molasses is also preferable to honey here. Honey is intensely sweet, can taste almost floral at times, and has a delicate flavor, whereas molasses is bolder and has a meatier taste that can make its presence known among the other ingredients in the dish.