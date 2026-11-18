The Best Chain Restaurant Grilled Reuben Melt, According To Customers
It's hard to mess up a Reuben because the ingredients are so simple: corned beef, sliced thin, tangy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing (or Russian), all of which are sandwiched between two pieces of sturdy rye bread. No matter where you get your Reuben from, it's safe to say there are typically no bad ones — just good, better, and best.
To that end, Food Republic did the legwork and created a list of the top Reubens you can order from a chain, from customers' perspectives, and one of the entries actually comes from Culver's. The Midwestern favorite, better known for its unique ButterBurgers, apparently makes the best grilled version of the sandwich you can find.
Were you aware that Culver's even had a Grilled Reuben Melt on its menu? Because for as many customers who sing its praises, there appear to be an equal number who didn't even know it was an option. But what an option it is; it's a classic version, with lightly toasted bread, piles of salty corned beef, and melty Swiss cheese made in Culver's home state of Wisconsin.
One Reddit user shouted out the sandwich, writing that it "matches or beats some of the ones that I've had at many diners." Another commenter remarked that Culver's "slaps in general[,] but this goes hard for a fast food Reuben." Meanwhile, yet another Redditor called it "the best thing on the menu and the best [Reuben] I've ever had."
How to easily upgrade Culver's Grilled Reuben Melt
One of the best things about Culver's menu is how customizable it is, and the Reuben is no different. Culver's maintains a fairly long list of toppings that you can add to your melt; one Reddit user claimed that "[grilled onions] and mushrooms are the easiest way to elevate the sandwiches," though keep in mind that you might have to request customizations in person because online ordering doesn't always have the option. You could also add raw onions for a sharper bite, lettuce for a little greenery, tomato for some extra umami flavor, and, for a small fee, some thick-cut bacon.
Another user suggested adding a burger patty to the sandwich, calling the addition "incredible." Finally, if you're not a huge fan of rye, you could also swap it out for sourdough (the melt would then actually more closely resemble the best non-traditional chain restaurant Reuben, found at Schlotzsky's Deli), or opt for its Kaiser bun, brioche roll, gluten-free bun if you have a wheat allergy.