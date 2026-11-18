It's hard to mess up a Reuben because the ingredients are so simple: corned beef, sliced thin, tangy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing (or Russian), all of which are sandwiched between two pieces of sturdy rye bread. No matter where you get your Reuben from, it's safe to say there are typically no bad ones — just good, better, and best.

To that end, Food Republic did the legwork and created a list of the top Reubens you can order from a chain, from customers' perspectives, and one of the entries actually comes from Culver's. The Midwestern favorite, better known for its unique ButterBurgers, apparently makes the best grilled version of the sandwich you can find.

Were you aware that Culver's even had a Grilled Reuben Melt on its menu? Because for as many customers who sing its praises, there appear to be an equal number who didn't even know it was an option. But what an option it is; it's a classic version, with lightly toasted bread, piles of salty corned beef, and melty Swiss cheese made in Culver's home state of Wisconsin.

One Reddit user shouted out the sandwich, writing that it "matches or beats some of the ones that I've had at many diners." Another commenter remarked that Culver's "slaps in general[,] but this goes hard for a fast food Reuben." Meanwhile, yet another Redditor called it "the best thing on the menu and the best [Reuben] I've ever had."