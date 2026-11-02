The Best Non-Traditional Chain Restaurant Reuben Sandwich, According To Customers

Reuben sandwiches, a throwback from the 1950s, are as closely linked to St. Patrick's Day as shamrocks and pots of gold, but you certainly don't have to wait until the March holiday to enjoy the salty, cheesy bite. There are, in fact, a number of chain restaurants that have Reubens on their menus year round, and in fact, Food Republic did a round-up of the 10 very best. Among the Arby's option, with its New York-style recipe, and Culver's grilled version, stuffed with meat, there is one standout choice that actually isn't super traditional, but customers love it anyway, and it's from Schlotzsky's Deli.

The Texas-based sandwich shop, which first opened its doors in 1971 has since grown to include nearly 300 locations across the U.S. This tasty Reuben is on the restaurant's permanent menu and what sets it apart from all the others is the bread. You see, while it has all the other markings of a classic Reuben, like pastrami, melted Swiss, a heap of sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing (the other traditional option is Russian dressing, which is a little spicier), customers have the option of eating these ingredients on the chain's signature round sourdough. One reviewer on Google even proclaimed that they drive 40 minutes to get to the nearest Schlotzsky's to get its Reuben on this tangy white bread.

The deli sandwich chain does offer a rye option, which the customers love. But even Schlotzsky's dark rye bread is different from classic rye.