Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Red Blend Wine?
Culinary mysteries span many topics, whether the origins of chicken à la king or the closely guarded composition of Coca-Cola. Yet one unknown that perpetually probes consumers is which producer is behind Costco's private-label alcohol. The Kirkland Signature labels conceal a treasure trove of well-priced bottles, spanning not only every major liquor style, but also a varied selection of wine and (formerly) beer.
A bottle label that commands special intrigue is the Kirkland Signature California Red Blend. This vino comes packaged in an eye-catching 1.5-liter bottle, all while sold for under $10. You'd think that such a size would make sleuthing the producer tricky. However, the brand behind this budget pick is listed directly on the bottle: DC Flynt MW Selections. A large company responsible for both cellaring and bottling, this producer and distributor oversees a widespread U.S. and global portfolio, making it a natural match for Costco.
DC Flynt MW Selections is primarily headquartered in Louisiana, but the Kirkland Signature bottle lists the origin as Modesto, California. This suggests that at least some of the grapes are assembled in California's Central Valley region, as Modesto is only about two hours from Napa Valley — although precise vineyard sourcing is unknown. The same brand is also behind bottles from Sonoma, Napa, and Alexander Valley. Similarly, it produces Kirkland Signature's chardonnay as well.
What to expect from the Kirkland signature red blend
As one of the least expensive Kirkland Signature wines, you might not expect an oenophile-appreciated experience with this bottle. Yet despite this accessible price point, the wine garners positive reviews: "A proof that [mass-marketed] wines can actually be good," noted Vivino reviewer Anton A., who gave the wine 4 stars. On the platform, the wine is rated 3.7 out of 5 stars, with over 3,500 reviews. Furthermore, other reviewers have given it favorable scores, praising the wine's balance of fruit-forward and spice flavors.
Typically, affordable California red blends are known for sweet "jammy" flavors, meaning the composition is heavy on sugar. Yet as noted right on the Kirkland label itself, this bottling strays from aggressive fruit-forwardness. Notes of oak and spice help contrast the fruit, a sentiment upheld by reviewers: "More [Bordeaux-like] than a California fruit bomb, but extremely tasty," noted another Vivino user — although some drinkers do take issue with its moderate palate. "[Not] flavorful enough, not jammy enough, not [oaky] enough," critiqued a Reddit user. Still, at a price point that even beats out affordable Trader Joe's picks, it's wine worth adding to a Costco shopping haul.