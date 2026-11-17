Culinary mysteries span many topics, whether the origins of chicken à la king or the closely guarded composition of Coca-Cola. Yet one unknown that perpetually probes consumers is which producer is behind Costco's private-label alcohol. The Kirkland Signature labels conceal a treasure trove of well-priced bottles, spanning not only every major liquor style, but also a varied selection of wine and (formerly) beer.

A bottle label that commands special intrigue is the Kirkland Signature California Red Blend. This vino comes packaged in an eye-catching 1.5-liter bottle, all while sold for under $10. You'd think that such a size would make sleuthing the producer tricky. However, the brand behind this budget pick is listed directly on the bottle: DC Flynt MW Selections. A large company responsible for both cellaring and bottling, this producer and distributor oversees a widespread U.S. and global portfolio, making it a natural match for Costco.

DC Flynt MW Selections is primarily headquartered in Louisiana, but the Kirkland Signature bottle lists the origin as Modesto, California. This suggests that at least some of the grapes are assembled in California's Central Valley region, as Modesto is only about two hours from Napa Valley — although precise vineyard sourcing is unknown. The same brand is also behind bottles from Sonoma, Napa, and Alexander Valley. Similarly, it produces Kirkland Signature's chardonnay as well.