The Mysterious Origins Of Chicken à La King

Creamy and savory chicken à la king delights with a tried-and-true formula. Saute mushrooms, peppers, and oftentimes alliums, throw in already cooked pieces of poultry, then tie it all together with a rich cream sauce — what could go wrong? The rendition can range from unfussy to all-out decadent, ready to be served over pasta, rice, as well as toast, or even luxuriously stuffed into pastry.

It's hard to imagine a time before the reliable classic, yet as with other old-school comfort foods, the dish is upheld by a storied history. Chicken à la king traces back as far as the late 19th century, with an air of mystery regarding both its initial creation and name. Despite various claims regarding its heritage, the dish has no actual ties to royalty. It is far more likely the recipe was developed within a professional hotel or restaurant setting.

Some suggest the food emerged during the 1880s in homage to the Keenes, a wealthy horse-breeding family. Such theories reference refined establishments like London's Claridge's Hotel or New York City's influential Delmonico's Restaurant — a kitchen that also invented eggs Benedict and Delmonico potatoes. Meanwhile, others claim chicken à la king was first made at the Brighton Beach Hotel, custom prepared for a family with the King surname. Regardless, the dish found rapid success soon after inception, with the earliest printed recipes appearing by 1896 and circulating in newspapers by the early 1900s. Such a quick rise to fame is easy to understand: Chicken à la king's decadence impresses immediately.