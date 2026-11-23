Incorporating secret ingredients into your burger patties elevates the dish in unexpected ways. Some components flavor the meat while others enhance the texture. For an add-in that does both — with a delicious underlying creaminess — look no further than yogurt. The dairy works as a ground beef tenderizer, making a burger that's softer and full of moisture. Not to mention, yogurt is an effective enhancement in chicken or turkey patties, too.

Yogurt's contained lactic acid functions as a mild, but nevertheless efficient, tenderizer, lightly marinating the meat. The inclusion of a liquid naturally adds lots of moisture to a burger — you certainly won't have to worry about a disappointingly dry result. Plus, the ingredient lends the burger a lightly creamy mouthfeel.

And if you use Greek yogurt for the task, you'll get a nice dose of added protein, too. Mix in a quarter cup of whole milk Greek yogurt — a quantity suitable for a pound of meat — and you'll up the dish by 5.5 grams of protein. This yogurt's extra fat content will further prevent dryness, all while forming a patty that's not too loose, making a burger rendition that stands out.