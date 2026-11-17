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The perfect burger can be hard to come by. When you're going out, Food Republic's list of the best burgers in every state can be helpful, and there are even some great fast food options. But when you're looking for a super juicy and flavorful homemade grilled or pan-fried patty, what's the best route to take?

Sometimes, it all comes down to what you mix into the ground beef. While Bobby Flay uses only salt and pepper to season his patties, some folks swear by Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder for a kick of flavor. But there's one ingredient you may not have thought of that will keep your end result wonderfully succulent. Try mixing some onion dip into your ground beef. It's one of the clever ingredients that make burgers juicier, and it will add loads of flavor.

Onion dips generally come seasoned with dried onion and garlic, salt, and other herbs, plus a little sugar for sweetness. Add to that the sour cream base, and you have a rich, bold, slightly tangy, umami-filled burst of flavor that won't overpower your taste buds. And because you're mixing the dip directly into the beef before cooking, it can help keep your patties nice and moist (as long as you don't overcook them). Sour cream is simply cultured cream, so it has a high moisture content, and the added seasonings aren't so coarse that they will burn before the beef itself is cooked.