Forget Mayo: Add This Creamy Ingredient To Tuna Salad (Hint: It's Egg Free)
Finding a delicious substitute for mayo in tuna salad can be a challenge, especially if you're looking for an egg-free alternative that's still creamy. But if you like a bit of garlic in yours, then toum — a Lebanese spread as rich in flavor as it is in fluffiness — is the answer you've been looking for.
Toum is a bit unique in that it relies on hefty amounts of garlic, oil, and vigorous blending to emulsify. Far lighter in texture than mayonnaise but not quite as airy as whipped cream, it's a perfect middle ground that imparts serious flavor to fish. While it won't have quite the same richness as mayonnaise, since it lacks eggs, this can actually work in your favor. It gives your final product a lighter flavor profile that's highly conducive to other simple ways to level up tuna salad, such as adding horseradish or capers. It's perfect for when you want a protein-laden lunch that doesn't feel too heavy and won't leave you in need of a nap.
Served cold, it's delicious. But when served warm in a tuna melt, the heat brings out the aromas of garlic in a way that's beyond anything else. The pungent notes fill your nostrils and blend with cheeses and toasted bread to create something as satisfying as any cheeseburger. Just be careful not to let any fall out, as toum's oil-based emulsion can separate or scorch when exposed to excessive heat.
Tips for adding toum to tuna salad
If you like a denser tuna salad, one packed with hearty chunks and thick vegetables, then mixing in a dollop of toum and calling it a day works just fine. However, if you want something quite light and creamy, almost like a tonnato sauce, then you need some high-powered beating action. By adding the toum and tuna to a stand mixer or a bowl with an electric hand mixer, you shred the fish into fine pieces. This allows the fluffy nature of the garlic spread to almost suspend the protein, giving the illusion of increased volume without actually adding any additional ingredients.
Toum can be quite acidic depending on the brand and recipe, and the lemon juice can quickly work with any pickles or relish to make your tuna salad a bit overpowering. To avoid anything too intense, you may want to switch to sweeter varieties. Still, if you're a diehard believer in acidic additions, apples, hot honey (a true kitchen multitasker), or a pinch of sugar can all help balance acidity quite well and add little nuances of their own that work well with garlic.