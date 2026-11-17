Finding a delicious substitute for mayo in tuna salad can be a challenge, especially if you're looking for an egg-free alternative that's still creamy. But if you like a bit of garlic in yours, then toum — a Lebanese spread as rich in flavor as it is in fluffiness — is the answer you've been looking for.

Toum is a bit unique in that it relies on hefty amounts of garlic, oil, and vigorous blending to emulsify. Far lighter in texture than mayonnaise but not quite as airy as whipped cream, it's a perfect middle ground that imparts serious flavor to fish. While it won't have quite the same richness as mayonnaise, since it lacks eggs, this can actually work in your favor. It gives your final product a lighter flavor profile that's highly conducive to other simple ways to level up tuna salad, such as adding horseradish or capers. It's perfect for when you want a protein-laden lunch that doesn't feel too heavy and won't leave you in need of a nap.

Served cold, it's delicious. But when served warm in a tuna melt, the heat brings out the aromas of garlic in a way that's beyond anything else. The pungent notes fill your nostrils and blend with cheeses and toasted bread to create something as satisfying as any cheeseburger. Just be careful not to let any fall out, as toum's oil-based emulsion can separate or scorch when exposed to excessive heat.