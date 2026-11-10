Grab This Trader Joe's Fast Food Dupe For A High-Protein Breakfast

Trader Joe's is always showing you things you didn't know you needed until you set foot inside the store. A plethora of gummy candies? Check. Enough tasty frozen dinners to keep you from using your stove for a month? Absolutely. A variety of frozen items for less than $5? Without a doubt. Though they didn't make the cut on our official list of best frozen goodies, included in that last category are its English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches, a high-protein fast food dupe that is a savory treat for your morning meal, or any time you need a quick, filling snack. Better still, you'll be able to tell your family that we have McDonald's Sausage McMuffins with Egg in the freezer.

Much like the aforementioned Sausage McMuffin with Egg, the TJ's version, which sells in a box of two for $4.99, has both a sausage and egg patty and a bit of melted cheddar cheese, placed between two slices of English muffin. And while it doesn't quite have the same amount of protein — 18 grams to the McDonald's sandwich's 20 — it nonetheless provides a very reasonable amount of the macronutrient, which is anywhere from 10 to over 30% of the average recommended daily intake.

In addition to keeping you feeling fuller longer as you go about your morning, these Trader Joe's breakfast sandwiches are also a joy to eat. One commenter on Reddit shared that they would definitely buy them again, writing that while they could make their own version, "these are quick, easy and [have] minimal cleanup[, so they're] perfect for a busy morning." We'd also add that you don't have to wait in a drive-thru line for them, either.