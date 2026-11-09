Follow One Rule For Crispier Chicken Skin Every Time (Thanks, Jacques Pépin)

Crispy skin needs dry heat, a bit of fat, and plenty of time to develop the beautiful golden-brown coloring that always signifies great flavor. But not every recipe can achieve this. That's why Jacques Pépin has a simple rule: Only leave the skin on if you're serving the chicken browned.

Skin preserves moisture in meat, which is why it's a key component of Ina Garten's secret for juicier chicken. Under dry heat, the fat just below its surface renders, infusing the meat with unparalleled deliciousness while the skin becomes crispy and rich. For Pépin's famous poulet à la crème, or chicken with cream sauce, however, he prefers to remove the skin because he says moisture replaces the fat, making it gummy and unappetizing (via YouTube). This is largely because moist cooking methods soften the skin and prevent it from crisping, which has its place in the kitchen but isn't great for a straightforward piece of roasted chicken.

If you're ever in doubt, always think about the end product. Pépin has no problem browning meat first to add some Maillard flavor to the sauce, but you can do this just fine if you remove the skin first. Not knowing when to remove the skin is an especially detrimental mistake to avoid when making chicken thighs, which naturally contain more fat and have great potential for crispy skin. A moisture-free, dry environment is vital to getting the right result, so pat them dry beforehand and keep them dry when cooking if you want that extra-crispy skin.