What's The Difference Between Yellow And White Chicken Skin?

Between mass-producing farms and local businesses, chicken comes in no small amount of variety. When most people first encounter yellow chicken skin, they can be shocked at the color difference and possibly even think the meat has spoiled. However, this isn't an indication of freshness, but rather the life the chicken had before processing.

Differences in skin color come from a number of factors, and genetics can play a major role. Some lineages are more prone to developing white, yellow, or even black skin. Still, more often than not, the color of chicken skin is due to something called carotenoids, a type of pigment that finds its way into chicken fat. Chickens raised on a processed diet may not get as much of this in their feed, so their skin ends up the familiar, pearly white. Poultry fed through grazing or given kitchen scraps or even corn can pick up enough of this pigment that it tends to dye their fat, much of which is found beneath their skin.

Just like how grass-fed beef tastes different, a chicken with yellow fat can taste quite distinct. If left to graze most of its life, it may taste a bit more complex, with a slight gaminess. In some cases, corn-fed breeds may also develop more fat, making them taste richer. Still, freshness, point of origin, and size are the important factors when selecting the most flavorful chicken at the store.