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Aside from the fact that burgers are endlessly customizable in terms of toppings, you can change up what you put into the beef as well. For example, if you wanted a touch of sweet heat, you could actually add hot honey into your ground beef mix. Or some people fold the ground meat over pieces of cheese, in what's known, at least in Minnesota, as a Juicy Lucy. However, if you wanted to keep the flavor profile roughly the same as a classic burger, just with more savoriness (and a hint of sweetness), you could incorporate a packet of onion soup mix, and you wouldn't even need any extra salt or pepper. There are plenty of brands available, but Lipton's is popular for a reason, and is widely available at stores like Walmart.

Onion soup mix will give your burgers more depth of flavor than just ground beef seasoned with salt and pepper because it tends to include ingredients that are full of umami; in some cases, that might be straight-up MSG, a much maligned flavor enhancer that was the target of Asian racism starting in the 1960s. But MSG is perfectly safe, and more than that, it upgrades pretty much everything it goes in, giving it a meatier, richer taste, which, when it comes to burgers, sounds like exactly something you'd want.

Also, classic onion soup mix is already quite heavy on the sodium, with salt typically ranking near the top of the ingredient list. You can forgo adding any more, which, if you often forget to season your burgers (it happens), means this is the right hack for you.