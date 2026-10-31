Add This Spicy Pantry Staple To Ground Beef For Caramelized Burgers (Hint: It's Not Hot Sauce)

The appeal of a burger lies not only in bold beefy flavors,but in a tasty char and exterior color. Chef's optimize such characteristics by selecting the best beef blend (usually an 80/20 fat ratio) as well as making a smash burger rather than a regular burger. And there's nothing wrong with enhancing caramelization using an ingredient addition, either. Mix some hot honey into your burger, and you'll improve both the flavor and texture.

As you'd expect from the ingredient, the dish takes on a sweet and spicy flavor, working uniformly throughout the patty. Rather than a typical hot sauce topping, the heat hits the palate in unison with the meat, unlike a sharp dollop of sauce. And all the while, the honey's sweetness complements the beef; adding sugar to meat before cooking is a helpful culinary technique. Once seared or grilled, the burger will take on complex caramelized flavor, rather than just a one-note sugary tone.

In parallel to such flavor enhancements, hot honey enhances the burger's exterior, too. The sweetener caramelizes faster than standard sugar, meaning you'll get more surface browning than with other add-ins. And with enough honey mixed in — aim for a quarter cup per pound — the patties take on a sticky textural quality. Contained in a bun with accouterments alongside, it's a flavorful burger rendition reworked with a unique character.